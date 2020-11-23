New Castle city hall closed its doors Monday because of a recent spike of COVID-19 in Lawrence County.
Mayor Chris Frye made the announcement Monday morning, saying all city hall offices will be closed to the general public until Dec. 7. The drop box outside the building will be used for all payments.
"We will be fully operational, and all staff will be available to field calls and answer your concerns regarding municipal matters," Frye said.
A New Castle City Council meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday will be held virtually.
