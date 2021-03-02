By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
COVID relief grants for restaurant owners and child care providers — among those hardest hit by the pandemic economic shutdowns — are now available, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
The funding includes $303 million in federal funds for daycares allocated in the COVID relief package signed into law in December by former President Donald Trump and $145 million in restaurant relief allocated in a state law passed last month.
The grants for daycares are intended to help child care centers cope with lost revenue from decreased enrollment, as well as to provide them with help dealing with the increased cost of operating during the pandemic.
“Child care providers across our commonwealth have endured a year of challenges and changes – circumstances that have made doing business incredibly challenging,” Wolf said.
In addition to the child care grants, Wolf on Tuesday also announced that grants for restaurants that suffered economic losses due to the pandemic shutdown are now available as well.
Those grants have been distributed to the state’s counties which are supposed to begin accepting applications by March 15. Restaurants can get up to $50,000 in grants under the program. The grants are available to restaurants and bars with fewer than 300 employees that were open on Feb. 15, 2020, and remain open.
Priority will be given to restaurants that saw their revenue drop by 50 percent or more, according to the governor’s office.
“For so many businesses in the hospitality industry, taking the necessary steps that keep employees and patrons safe directly hurts their bottom line. After all the hardships businesses have endured, and all of the work they have done to keep their communities safer, they need and deserve our help,” Wolf said.
State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery County, said he’d introduced legislation aimed at providing aid to restaurants weeks before the governor threw his support behind the idea and he was glad that Wolf pushed for relief.
“I want to thank the governor for hearing us,” he said. “We know it’s been hard for all these restaurants. We know it’s been hard for these industries. This money helps.
The daycare funding will be issued beginning April 20, 2021, and will be divided to support child care providers through multiple channels, including:
•$140.7 million to support child care providers experiencing reduced enrollments. A one-time sum will be issued based on $155 per week per child and adjusted based on an efficiency factor for each provider category multiplied by 10 weeks.
•$87.17 million to support increased, regionalized base payment rates for child care providers participating in subsidized child care.
•$3 million to expand the number of child care professionals who can receive pandemic relief awards to an additional 5,000 people. These awards were originally expected to provide $600 to more than 33,000 qualifying child care employees. The additional funding will allow another 5,000 employees to receive the award and funds all applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.