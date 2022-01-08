New Castle Fire Department 2021 calls New Castle Fire Department 2021 calls

The New Castle Fire Department had its busiest year on record in 2021.

But it wasn’t flames that were turning up the heat. Rather, the majority of the department’s 3,430 calls — an increase of 442 from 2020 — were for medical assistance, and most of those were linked to COVID.

“We’re actually seeing about a 70-30 split, the medical being the 70 percent,” Chief Michael Kobbe said. “A large portion of them are either COVID or COVID-suspected.

“If the person presents with symptoms consistent with potential COVID, we’re treating them 100 percent as COVID.”

Still, the department was prepared for that even before the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

“We actually changed our protocols in 2019 as far as our normal responses to increase our level of PPE, no matter what call we go on,” Kobbe said. “We supply every guy with his own safety glasses, we supply each person with the N95 (mask), and we have multiple extras on the truck and a supply of gloves.

“So we’re addressing every call as potential COVID.”

New Castle is not alone.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, while U.S. fire calls dropped by 53 percent between 1980 and 2020, EMS calls skyrocketed by 370 percent.

New Castle firefighters, though, seem to be handling it.

“It hasn’t really created any issues for us, other than us being busier,” Kobbe said. “We have the base level staffing to handle this kind of a situation. Ultimately, it just means a higher call volume for the guys who are on duty.

“I would be remiss to say I have enough manpower — I don’t. We’d love to have 40 guys working here, but given the financial climate and everything else it’s kind of where we have to live, within these boundaries. So we’re making due with what we have.”

And what they have will get a little bigger come spring, when the department expects to take possession of a new fire engine and aerial tower.

“We are purchasing stock units, so they’re not going to be custom — they’re not going to be built to our specs — but the price is better on a stock unit and, for a custom unit, you’re 12 to 14 months out on production,” Kobbe said.

“We saw the value and need, and the other thing is these have been in circulation on the demo circuits, and they have about a thousand miles on them. In that thousand miles, they’ve probably worked out most of the bugs, and the warranty is from the time we get the truck”

Staffing also is being enhanced, if not by numbers, then by capabilities.

“We just finished our swiftwater rescue certification,” Kobbe said, noting that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was in town Monday to inspect the department. “We are now officially a certified swiftwater team.

“Now this year we’re working on getting our dive certification to have a certified dive rescue team.”

The department also will continue working with neighboring municipalities to provide and receive mutual aid as needed.

“The mutual aid number has gone up a little bit, up about 10 percent from last year (2020),” Kobbe said. “As far as people coming into the city to help us, that really hasn’t changed much.

“We’re thankful for Union Township, Shenango Township — they come in and help frequently. We have a new relationship with Hickory Township. We’re assisting them, they’re assisting us. So it’s nice to see the door swing both ways.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com