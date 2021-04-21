The third and final round of the COVID Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) relief grant is now open for eligible businesses in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Commissioners are announcing that most of the funds have been awarded.
CHIRP is a statewide program created by the commonwealth of Pennsylvania to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses for certain businesses in the hospitality industry, which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Commonwealth's Department of Community and Economic Development, Lawrence County received nearly $1 million in funding to provide grants to eligible businesses through this program. The commissioners designated the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation as the administrators of the funds.
During the now-closed first and second rounds, 42 Lawrence County businesses were awarded a total of $895,000. Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel encourages others to apply quickly before the funds are gone.
“This has been another successful round of funding going directly to Lawrence County businesses in the hard-hit hospitality industry including restaurants, bars, hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts, and catering companies." Spielvogel said. The funds are going quickly, which shows tremendous need. At this rate, the CHIRP program will end well before the commonwealth-imposed June 15 deadline, so we encourage additional hospitality businesses to apply quickly.”
CHIRP grant awards range from $5,000 to $25,000 and help alleviate 2020 revenue losses and pay for eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As there is only $50,000 left to fund the final round, businesses are encouraged to begin the application process as soon as possible by clicking on the CHIRP Grant Application button at the LCEDC website: www.lawrencecounty.com.
Eligible hospitality industry businesses must be for-profit businesses, which include hotels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, bars, taverns, catering companies, and food trucks. Eligibility includes, but is not limited to, for-profit and privately owned, having revenue losses of 25 percent or more from 2019 to 2020 annually or by a quarterly comparison, and have at least $20,000 in eligible business expenses from March 1, 2020, and in business since at least February 2020.
Application assistance is available from the economic development corporation to businesses that may need help with completing the application, such as in technological support or assistance in filling out the application.
For any questions or required application assistance, please contact Diane Richardson at the agency at (724) 658-1488 or by email to richardson@lawrencecounty.com.
