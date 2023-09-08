Independent Methodist plans month-long celebration Independent Methodist Church in Shenango Township turns 35 on Monday, and the congregation i…

+4 Church, founding pastor mark 35 years They used to order Easter breakfast from the Burger King. But it may be a Kentucky Colonel that reflects the spiritual food being served up at Independent Methodist Church. The church will mark its 35th anniversary on Sept. 11.

(Second of two parts)

Toni Schooley remembers when the Rev. Fred Gilbert went from being her customer to her pastor.

“I was a cashier at Kroger’s and I would see him come in the store all the time,” the charter member of 35-year-old Independent Methodist Church said, adding that when she attended the wedding of her future husband’s friend, she was surprised when she saw Gilbert officiate.

“I was in the pews with his mother, and Reverend came out and I was like, ‘That’s the pastor who comes into Kroger’s!’ So we started going there (Savannah United Methodist, where Gilbert was the pastor at the time) and we’ve been with him ever since.

“My husband passed away three years ago, but I’ve stayed here.”

Gilbert’s commitment to traditional Christian values and worship, Schooley and other congregation members, say, have remained constant throughout the 43 years he’s been in Lawrence County (eight at Savannah, 35 at Independent Methodist). Still, some changes have happened. Declining attendance — common nowadays in almost all mainline denominations — is one of them.

Shane Donnelly, who was raised in the church, recalled Easter celebrations that included three morning services — one at sunrise that was followed by a meal featuring Croissan’wiches from Burger King — and two more at 9 and 11 a.m. There also would be a chalk artist, Donnelly said, and a balloon launch that signified Jesus rose.

“My family would come for all the services,” he said. “It was a beautiful day, it was a crazy day, it was a fun day.”

Now, there is just one Easter morning service, although the Easter Eve Saturday service is well attended, Gilbert said. An 11 p.m. Christmas Eve service, though, became not as populated.

“You can’t get people to come out late at night,” Gilbert said.

Undoubtedly, though, the greatest toll taken on attendance was COVID-19. The church shut down for three months, Gilbert said, during which time deaths and a subsequent reluctance to return to group settings impacted attendance when the doors reopened.

Still, it hasn’t all been a downward spiral.

“During the pandemic and since, we have received new people,” Gilbert said. “We had a confirmation class of youth this past year, the first time in several years, and we had five young people profess faith.”

Story continues below video

Fuel for the continuity has been twofold.

First came a weekly letter, mailed out to congregation members with information such as who is in the hospital or what family may have experienced a death. That letter continues to go out, although about half the congregation now receives it by email.

And speaking of digital communication, perhaps the biggest pandemic-spawned change has come in the form of a weekly service made available on YouTube.

Donnelly, who had eventually married and begun attending a church closer to his new home, had created his own YouTube channel. When the pandemic shuttered Independent Methodist, his mother approached him and said “We just don’t have the technical skills to navigate this,” according to Donnelly.

Donnelly advised her to pass on his willingness to help to Gilbert, and when the pastor called two weeks later, the two got together to map out their strategy.

Ultimately, they decided to record a service on Fridays that would be posted online Sunday mornings.

“We started with a cell phone recording,” Donnelly said. “Soon we purchased the equipment. We meet every Friday and record. I will edit and put it together. What you get is a little better quality because it’s not live. We think it out.

“There may have been times where we missed something halfway through the sermon, and we just pick it back up, cut it and patch it together, and no one knows any different.”

The YouTube channel has received more than 17,000 views over the past three years, averaging about 100 per week, Donnelly said. Viewers from around the United States see the service, and when someone clicks on one of the videos — which run between 30 and 45 minutes — the average stay is 12 minutes.

“That’s pretty good when you think about somebody who might click on it, watch for two seconds, and decide they’re not interested. So people tend to stay with us.”

Congregation member Darren Myer believes the videos open a door, but adds that it is Gilbert that makes folks want to come in.

“The best thing is the knowledge that Reverend has, we can share that now not only with people inside our doors, but with people who can’t get here,” he said. “And now, all of his sermons are recorded for perpetuity as well.”

That combination, Donnelly said, marks Independent Methodist as “a forward-thinking traditional church.”

“There are a lot of traditional values, a lot of tradition in our services, and the way we look at church, our membership and our congregation,” he said. “But we are not afraid to go outside of the box, to look at the past and find new ways forward as well.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com