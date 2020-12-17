UPMC hospitals in New Castle, Farrell and Greenville each got special deliveries Thursday morning.
Arriving in the back of a traditional brown UPS truck, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine made its way into the hospitals as the rollout of the shot continued this week. The first shots of the vaccine were given out Monday morning to frontline staff in hospitals around the country.
In the region, the first vaccine shots were administered to five UPMC employees in front of personnel and media members at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.
