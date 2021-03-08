Since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020, masks, social distancing and working from home — whether it be for work or for school — have become a part of nearly everyone’s life.
For 13-year-old Kyree Beachem, though, they’d been in place for years.
The Ellwood City teen was born with a severe case of Hirschsprung’s disease, a rare condition that affects the function of the large intestine. She underwent a transplant of her small intestine at age 2, but her body rejected it, requiring her to be on IVs nearly 24 hours a day.
After five years, she went back for a second transplant, this one a multi-organ surgery that replaced her small and large intestines, as well as her pancreas and liver. She continued to be in and out of UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, battling rejection for two years, and the problem resurfaced in December 2019, forcing another extended hospital stay.
When rejection is under control, it is due only to a battery of medications that suppress her immune system. The aim is to halt the rejection, but the drugs can also leave her more susceptible to disease-causing viruses and bacteria.
“I’ve pretty much been wearing masks for a really long time, since I was young,” Kyree said last week. “I’ve been wearing masks for longer than other people have been.
“Whenever COVID came and they said, ‘wear masks’ and 'do virtual school.' In my mind, I’m like, ‘Well, now you know how I feel. Welcome to my world.’”
Nonetheless, Kyree’s world has been constricted even further by COVID.
Her 14-year-old brother, Nico, who has had a small intestine transplant, “really has done absolutely amazing,” said the siblings' mother, Nan Beachem, who adds that eighth-grader Nico is participating in hybrid learning -- attending school two days a week -- in the Ellwood City Area School District.
Kyree, though, remains restricted to virtual learning at home, something she’s had to do for nearly a year.
“Her immunity is so low at this point that even just a regular cold or flu could put her into the ICU,” Nan Beachem said. “So it’s just not worth it. She knows she’s going to be at home doing school for the end of this year, and we’re hoping by fall that she can return.
“She’s just really been struggling lately. She’s had quite a few hospitalizations — nothing related to COVID, just her body really having a tough time right now.”
Like so many, Kyree finds it hard to believe that a year later, COVID is still impacting lives.
“I didn’t know that we’d have to stay home that much,” she said after having been in school up until December 2019. “I just thought this would go on like a quick thing. It’s not really fun to stay in the house that much.”
She’s tired of “pretty much not going anywhere,” but especially frustrated because “I wanted to go to school and see my friends but I couldn’t.”
Kyree has left the house only for trips to the hospital in Pittsburgh, Nan Beachem said, although on the way back from a recent visit, they did stop to eat at a restaurant.
“She misses that,” Nan said. “She’s such a social, social kid. She always waited for summer just to go to all the concerts. She misses seeing her friends, she misses doing any kind of activity. It’s just very rough right now for her.”
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine may help, but at 14 and 13, Nico and Kyree are too young to receive it. Moreover, concerns surfaced initially as to whether transplant patients receiving immunosuppressants should have the vaccine.
Since then, medical studies have done much to relieve those fears.
“Transplant patients should receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Megan Morales, director of transplant infectious disease at Virginia Commonwealth Univeristy’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center, said on vcuhealth.org. “The vaccine is not a live virus, nor does it contain weakened or killed virus. The vaccine relies on a completely different technology to attack the virus that causes COVID-19. You will not be exposed to this virus in any way.”
Still, Kyree’s mom is withholding judgment for the time being.
“We’ve talked to the doctors a little bit at Children’s about their feelings on it. Nobody’s telling you ‘Yes, get it’ or ‘no, don’t get it’ because right now it’s a moot point. When that time comes, we would follow whatever advice the doctors at Children’s give us. If they said it would be in their best interest to get it, we definitely would.
“I would have no issues with Nico getting it, because he’s on such a low immuno-suppression. He just hasn’t had any complications from his transplant, whereas her level of immuno-suppression is so high right now that I think that they would be more cautious about her having it.”
Nan Beachem says that she definitely will get the vaccine, and an older daughter who is a nurse at Children’s already has received both of her shots. Nurses who come into the Beachem home five days a week to work with Kyree and Nico have been vaccinated as well.
“Everybody is trying to do whatever we can to protect them,” Nan said.
In the meantime, Kyree and her family continue to push forward, with Kyree realizing that she likely will once again have to forgo the summer concerts that she loves to attend.
“Definitely the concerts,” she said when asked what she’d be looking forward to in a COVID-free future. “But my brother likes to sing, so when he gets home, we get to have concerts from him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.