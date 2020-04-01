Lawrence County's second COVID-19 death, reported Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, was that of a 68-year-old man who worked at Blair Strip Steel.
Bruce Kinney, the company's president and chief executive officer, confirmed the death Tuesday. He said the man had tested positive for the coronavirus March 25.
As of noon Wednesday, Pennsylvania has 5,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with Lawrence County having 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.