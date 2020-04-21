Lawrence County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases dropped by one since Sunday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued the latest numbers at noon Monday, showing that Lawrence County’s count was 59, with 5 —no additional — deaths. On Sunday, the department had reported 60 Lawrence County cases.
To date, 531 county residents have tested negative.
In neighboring Mahoning County in Ohio, where many Lawrence County residents have been going to buy alcohol and less expensive gasoline, the Ohio Department of Health reported 604 confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. Monday, an increase of 15 from Sunday at 589.
Mahoning County now has 50 deaths that have resulted from COVID-19, making for the second-highest mortality rate among Ohio counties behind Cuyahoga, with 55 deaths.
The Pennsylvania health department confirmed that from Sunday to Monday there were 948 additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 33,232. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of the virus. The department reported that it is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts.
Today, a total of 92 new deaths are reported among positive cases in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 1,204. All individuals are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees, for a total of 5,193 at 374 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. There are no known confirmed cases in any nursing facilities or personal care homes in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.