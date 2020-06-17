A confirmed case of coronavirus in the Lawrence County courthouse resulted in the public defender's and district attorney's staff being closed Tuesday and the workers being sent home.
The matter was brought to public light when attorney David DeRosa, a law clerk for Common Pleas Judge David Acker, asked the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday what they are doing to sanitize the building and keep others from getting sick. He asked why the county's maintenance staff was sanitizing hand rails and other areas without wearing masks, and he claimed that no one has ever taken his temperature going into the building, or upstairs in the courts.
He said he learned about the sick employee through an office email.
"Where's the mitigation?" he queried. "We use the same stairwells and hallways that the public defenders use."
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd explained after the meeting that a worker in the public defender's office had exhibited symptoms of the illness and received confirmation of a positive test on Friday. He learned of the matter Monday, and as a result, all of the employees in that office were sent home and are not to return until they are tested for the virus and their results are negative, or until they are cleared by their primary care physicians, he said.
Employees of the district attorney's office also were sent home and were off Tuesday while their offices were being sanitized, and they were to return Wednesday. Their offices are connected to the public defender's office via a hallway and they often use the same entrance.
Boyd told DeRosa that the county is abiding by all of the guidelines of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control. He said the maintenance workers are not required to wear masks.
DeRosa, upon learning the person with the virus works in the old courthouse building where he works, questioned why only two offices of employees in that building were sent home.
He commented that the commissioners making it harder to get paid time off (for quarantine) when it should be easier.
"I have a six-month-old child at home," DeRosa said. "Why don't we all have thermometers? Why aren't the sheriff deputies taking everyone's temperatures? What are you spending this money on?"
Boyd said that thermometers were distributed to all of the departments, and that thermometers are required to be used and are being used in every office that is under the commissioners.
The newly reported case of coronavirus comes less than two after the courthouse reopened its doors after abiding by pandemic restrictions. A case of COVID-19 previously had been reported in the county assessor's office during the early onset of the virus in March, and the courthouse was closed to the public at that time. The building was reopened to the public June 4.
The courthouse didn't close this time, Boyd said, because, "I think we know more about the virus now than we did back in March, and we have been able to put in numerous safety protocols that protect the visitors."
He added that the county doesn't have the option of closing the building to visitors. The state Supreme Court is requiring courthouses to remain open at the discretion of the president judge.
"These are essential government services. We can't just stop the world," he said, after the meeting, noting there are many court functions that are needed. "We closed it for as long as we possible could have," but county government is the fifth largest employer in Lawrence County with more than 420 employees.
"We do have defined policy and procedures in place for when an employee contracts COVID-19, Boyd said, and the policies in place for screening individuals have worked.
"As soon as we found out that individual was positive, we sent the staff home and the office was sanitized, and employees were instructed to go see their PCPs before returning to work," he said.
Has hand sanitizer dispensers are mounted throughout the courthouse, and anyone entering the building is encouraged to wear a mask for the protection of himself and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.