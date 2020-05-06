+3 ICU nurse says those who support her are the real champions Ever since she was a child, Brianne Keyser Nerti expected to become a nurse.

There always comes a day when the former student realizes that his teacher was right.

For Brianne Keyser Nerti, that time is now.

The 2012 Shenango High graduate is the assistant nurse manager for the intensive care unit at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. There, three ICUs have been dedicated to the care of COVID-19 patients in a county that has the seventh-most cases in Ohio.

“I didn’t expect it to get as bad as it did,” Keyser Nerti said. “I was always the one who said, ‘We’ll be OK.’ Then the week of St. Patrick’s Day, it started getting really bad, and there were days when I came home and cried because I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Story continues below video

Now, she can’t help but recall the words of an instructor in nursing school, who reminded her students that they eventually would face a defining moment in their nursing careers.

“Every generation has it,” Keyser Nerti said. “There was an HIV outbreak in the ‘80s, there was SARS (in the early 2000s). But definitely, the coronavirus has been the defining moment in my nursing career, and other young nurses like myself.”

Wednesday is National Nurses Day, which is celebrated annually on May 6 to raise awareness of the important role nurses play in society. It marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which ends next Tuesday, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

On Saturday, reporter Renee Gendreau will profile four more nurses who work in the ICU at UPMC Jameson Hospital.