The Banks Covered Bridge in Wilmington Township will reopen to traffic at the end of the work day on Monday.
The Lawrence County-owned bridge has been closed for structural repairs and repainting since May.
Repairs were made by Allison Park Contractors Inc. of Gibsonia at a cost of $440,000.
The bridge, which crosses the Neshannock Creek, is one of two covered bridges in Lawrence County. The other one, also owned by the county, is in McConnell's Mill State Park.
