Banks Covered Bridge on Gerber Road in Wilmington Township will undergo repairs and restoration next month.
The Lawrence County commissioners Tuesday approved a contract with Allison Park Contractors Inc. of Gibsonia, the lower of two bidders, for the work at a cost of $440,000. The other bidder was Spartan Contracting LLC of Hubbard at $595,564.67. The commissioners had opened the bids at their March 2 meeting.
Bill Humphrey of Frank B. Taylor Engineering said the bridge will receive steel and wood repairs, and the entire span will be repainted. The work is expected to begin around April 5.
"It's not being done to increase the capacity, but just to preserve it," Humphrey said.
The bridge was built in 1889, as a Burr Truss bridge, named after Theodore Burr, one of the earliest and most prominent bridge builders in the United States. It is one of 123 of its style in Pennsylvania, he said.
The last rehabilitation work on the bridge was in 1999.
Pennsylvania has more covered bridges within its borders than any other state, and Lawrence County is home to — and owns — two of the historical structures. The other one is the bridge over the Slippery Rock Creek in McConnell's Mill State Park, which was upgraded in 2016.
The commissioners visited both bridges as part of a tour of all of the county-owned bridges last year.
