Banks Covered Bridge in Wilmington Township is getting a facelift.
The Lawrence County-owned bridge over the Neshannock Creek will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Monday for repairs and repainting. The bridge is scheduled to remain closed for 70 days.
The work, to cost $440,000, will be performed by Allison Park Contractors Inc. of Gibsonia. A detour will be posted using state and local roads during that time.
Banks is one of two covered bridges in Lawrence County, and both are county owned. The other one, in McConnell's Mill State Park, underwent upgrades a couple of years ago.
