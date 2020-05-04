The Lawrence County court system is slowly coming back to life after six weeks of a near-total shutdown.
The courts, under a recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling, as of Monday have expanded the types of cases they are hearing to include most proceedings, but the courthouse generally will remain closed to the public until June 1.
Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto said the court will now be hearing almost any kind of proceeding except jury trials, and special considerations will have to be made, such as continuances, for cases that attract larger groups to the courtrooms.
The higher court ruling, issued last week, declares the courts to be open as of Monday, but extends the COVID-19 state of emergency through June 1.
Since the Supreme Court’s March 16 order, the courts statewide have remained operational with tight limitations on cases heard, and restricted public access. Beginning Monday, the courts generally will be open to conduct all court business except for trials; however, all in-person access and proceedings will continue to be strictly limited, and social distancing and other precautions will be enforced.
Motto noted that a lot of Lawrence County court proceedings will be spaced out and scheduled half an hour apart, instead of in groups as was done before the coronavirus emergency went into effect.
The courts now will be hearing all protection-from-abuse filings, and considering plea agreements and conducting sentencing hearings, pre-trial conferences, preliminary hearings and other proceedings. Motto said some of the proceedings will be done largely by phone with attorneys, or teleconferencing.
The ruling requires that all in-person access to proceedings must be strictly limited. It states that the courts’ priority will continue to focus on critical functions, but courts also will put forward their best efforts to accomplish the timely administration of justice in all other matters, subject to the constraints and safety considerations.
The ruling allows president judges to restrict access to court facilities in order to maintain social distancing.
If hearings and conferences can be held in the presence of attorneys only, the judge can excuse the parties from being physically present.
All judges, including district judges, are encouraged to consider deciding matters on paper or to conduct proceedings through advanced technologies.
Motto said that in the case of criminal proceedings where witnesses are involved, they will be made to wait outside of the courthouse until they are called to testify.
Whenever practical, proceedings will be done remotely or by phone, he said.
He emphasized that incarcerated offenders will not be taken into the courthouse. Rather, their proceedings will be by teleconference.
People who are permitted to enter the courthouse must be checked for strict compliance, with masks and temperatures by the Lawrence County sheriff.
