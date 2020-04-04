Following orders of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas will continue to operate on a shut-down, limited basis, at least through the end of April, and possibly through May.
The extension is in reaction to the spread of COVID-19. As of noon Friday, Lawrence County had 19 reported cases of the coronavirus, a jump from 16 on Thursday, according to state Department of Health statistics. Two people in Lawrence County have died from coronavirus.
The state Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order — which affects the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, Central Court and magisterial district judges — that the statewide judicial emergency that was declared March 16 is extended through April 30.
The order requires all Pennsylvania courts to remain closed to the public, except for essential services, to further restrict the amount of person-to-person contact and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The ruling authorizes president judges to declare judicial emergencies in their districts through May 31 or for part of that period, as they deem appropriate based on local conditions.
Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto said Friday that whether that will be extended through May locally "will depend upon what the situation here looks like April 30."
After a recent report of a courthouse employee being diagnosed with a confirmed case of coronavirus, the courthouse is closed to the public.
For the courts, that means the courts are generally closed to the public except for what are deemed to be essential services.
Court proceedings deemed essential were temporarily moved into the Central Court building. Motto said that enough time has passed that there no longer is a threat, so common pleas court will be moved back into the courthouse beginning Monday, but again, only for essential proceedings.
The Supreme Court order's list of such proceedings include: bail reduction hearings, habeas corpus hearings, protection from abuse proceedings for temporary orders, preliminary hearings only for defendants who are incarcerated, arraignments and anything that involves a potential deprivation of one's constitutional rights, or a hearing where one's life or property could be at risk, Motto said.
"If someone comes to the courthouse who feels they fit in one of those categories, they explain that to the sheriff deputy at the door," he said.
Court staffing has been reduced to bare-bones, Motto pointed out. Each common pleas judge has retained one staff member, and two assistant court administrators remain who are state employees, and a PFA coordinator is on call.
The adult and juvenile probation offices have a few staff members working, but most of their work is being set up from their homes. Juvenile hearings are being done using technology such as Zoom, because of certain time frames to ensure federal funding.
The four magisterial district judges are taking turns being on call, and they are limited to emergency PFAs after hours, arraignments when someone is arrested, issuing search warrants, and preliminary hearings in Central Court for incarcerated offenders only.
All other criminal preliminary hearings are being continued to late dates.
Jury trials also are delayed, and none will occur during April under the Supreme Court rule.
Meanwhile, the virus has not prompted consideration of releasing Lawrence County jail inmates who need to be incarcerated, Motto said. The county did suspend work release, which affected three people, and some petitions have been filed for their transfer to house arrest.
The jail warden has protocols in place to reduce the risk of infection, including food and mail handling. "We're following the law as to who needs to be in jail," Motto said. If an individual is charged with homicide and has no bond, "there's no way to be released until the case is resolved."
"We're following standard procedure that would normally would apply for who must or must not be incarcerated," he said.
He added that bond revocation proceedings are posing a problem because there are not as many adult probation officers to supervisors those who would be released.
Also, the county has not been conducting drug court during the shutdown, because it's not on the list of essential services.
"I worry about those people we're trying to help," Motto said. He noted that the drug court principals are planning to hold a meeting this week, interacting with the participants through video.
"We're doing our best to stay in touch and do the best we can," he said.
