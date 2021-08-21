Courtroom replication nears completion

Italian polkas blared from a portable boombox as Giuseppe “Joe” Dinardo worked, oblivious to the world around him as he artfully cut and sanded poplar wood.
He is creating a likeness of an original 1852 courtroom that held one of the country’s most momentous murder trials and attracted a famed celebrity as a cub reporter.
The recreation will make it the fifth courtroom in the Lawrence County courthouse.
Around him, wooden barricades and a jury box were taking shape, and an intricately carved but unfinished gavel sat atop the ledge of the judge’s bench.
Dinardo, a county maintenance worker who is a master woodworker, worked alongside painters/stainers Barb and George Mullett of Harrisville, Butler County, who were applying a woodgrain paint to the wood trim in various parts of the future Courtroom 5 to make it look authentic.
The county maintenance workers are doing the regular painting.
Mullett, whose company is Barb Como Finishing Touch, has gained a business reputation for her artful work in painting and interior design, a talent and career she has nurtured for 30 years. She landed the courthouse special wood-painting project after having done interior decorating inside the private home of District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. She also had done the wallpapering inside the Ladies of the Dukes 25 years ago.
Her job was to put the finishing touches on Dinardo’s handiwork.
Dinardo, 71, an experienced craftsman and an independent contractor, moved to New Castle from Italy at age 21. He started working with wood in the early 1980s when his friend, Joe Abraham, drafted his help with woodworking and fireplace mantels. He just started doing more and more, “little by little,” he said.
But this is his first try at building a courtroom, he said. He started the work a year and a half ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. He has created a near-replica of what the courtroom was in years past.
Dinardo worked for 30 years at City Welding, where he gained expertise in working with metal. He worked for about two years in maintenance at the courthouse in 2002, then he was hired by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, where he worked for 10 years doing metal work. He made the fence around the ACTS bus lot on Mercer Street, he said.
The county called him back and hired him to do more work when its public safety building was under construction. It was his precision and expertise in woodworking that landed him the courtroom project.
“He does beautiful work,” former maintenance director Frank Piccari said of Dinardo. “He made that courtroom look exactly like the original one, and if the county would have hired an outside carpenter, the cost would have been unbelievable.”
The project started before Piccari retired.
The renovation plans and how they came about conjured up memories and a lot of history for Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
The original courthouse was built in 1852, after the county was formed from parts of Mercer of Beaver counties in 1849 by an act of the General Assembly. The entire second floor was one big courtroom — double the size of what it is now, Motto explained. He noted that a faded picture of it still exists and is posted on the side of the elevator at the courthouse’s main entrance.
That large courtroom “was like a scene out of To Kill a Mockingbird,” Motto said. It had a balcony in it that is since gone. The steps are still there but they go to nowhere. The room originally was Courtroom 1, which occupied the entire second floor when the courthouse was built and was the only courtroom in the building, Motto said.
In the late 1800s, an addition was built onto the original courthouse for a second courtroom, which is now the court of Common Pleas Judge David Acker, Motto explained. The newer courthouse building was built in 1978, with two courtrooms.
A third courtroom, where Judge John W. Hodge presides, was a vacant space. When the county got a third judge around 1984, furniture of the old Courtroom 1 in the old building was transplanted into it to make Courtroom 3. When the county got a fourth judge in the early 1990s, the second courtroom in the older building was reduced and chambers and an office area, were added, he said.
The original Courtroom 1 then became the law library in the 1980s. Back then, a lot of books were needed to have an efficient library and it included the reporter systems for all 50 states, Motto recalled.
It was a first-class functioning law library, but along came computer research and fewer people use the books anymore.
Because more legal material is available online now than in the best-equipped law library, the law library was moved to the third-floor of the old courthouse, furnished with only basic books and a computer.
That left a big empty room, which got Motto thinking about recreating the original courtroom.
It’s the same one where he had his first trial as an attorney.
He foresaw two needs for the fifth courtroom, he said. One was an extra courtroom to accommodate a visiting judge. Another is for court for juvenile proceedings, in lieu of juvenile hearing rooms.
“My thought is that when you’re dealing with (disciplining) juveniles, it would have more impact on the child if the proceeding officially took place in a courtroom, because this is something very serious and they need to pay attention,” he said.
So Eckles Engineering drew up the plans for the remodeling, and everything inside of the room is being built and constructed as a replica to how it was originally. Motto said he and Piccari have the original plans and the physical objects of what were once in that courtroom.
“With all thanks to Joe Dinardo, he’s done a masterful job of recreating everything, virtually identical to how it originally was,” Motto said. “With his expertise and Frank’s and my memories, we’ve been able to recreate it.”
Some of the last steps to complete the work will be to install new flooring and hang window blinds.
He anticipates the room will be functional in September.
“The very last step will be putting in pews,” Motto said, adding that he hopes the county can acquire some benches from a church that is closing.
“Everybody seems to be excited,” the judge said of the transformation. “I know Judge Acker is looking forward to using it for domestic and juvenile proceedings.”
Motto said he also foresees it being used as a ceremonial courtroom where all four judges will fit on the bench.
Mullett recreated a fake door behind the judge’s bench that resembles one that one-time Judge John F. Henderson walked through to enter, Motto said.
And few people may realize that the famed Ed Sullivan, host of the Ed Sullivan Show, sat in that very room.
The courtroom was the location of one of the county’s most significant homicide trials in 1930, for Irene Schroeder, 21, and her slightly older boyfriend, Glenn Dague, who shot and killed Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Brady Paul on Dec. 27, 1929. The trial was so notable that the New York Times sent Ed Sullivan to cover it as a cub reporter.
“He came to New Castle to cover those trials,” Motto said. “They were tracked down, returned to New Castle and were executed by electric chair all within 14 months, at Rockview State Penitentiary in Centre County.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, who also takes a keen interest in local history, noted that Schroeder was the first woman in Pennsylvania to die in the electric chair.
The couple had robbed a grocery store at gunpoint in the city of Butler. The state highway patrol, based in New Castle, had set up a roadblock on the Butler/New Castle Road and Schroeder and Dague, heading for New Castle, were stopped at the roadblock and gunfire erupted, according to information Vogler provided.
Cpl. Paul was shot and killed, and his partner was wounded. Schroeder and Dague then fled into New Castle and stole a car at gunpoint from another couple, then drove west on a crime spree. They were caught in Arizona following a shootout with the law there. They were returned to Lawrence County by train, where they stood trial and were convicted.
