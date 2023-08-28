A courtroom filled with people exploded into mayhem Monday when the jury found Keith Lamont Burley Jr. guilty of both first- and second-degree murder in the killing of 8-year-old Mark Edward "Markie" Mason Jr.
Family members of Mason flared in anger and started advancing toward Burley, but were grabbed and restrained by nearly 15 sheriff deputies and police officers guarding the room. Burley, who was unhandcuffed, was quickly whisked out of the room, handcuffed and taken back to jail.
The jury watched aghast as Mark Mason Sr. — father of the deceased Markie — got up red-faced from a side front row bench, his eyes glaring as he stared at Burley, stepping out to advance in his direction. Officers converged on him and held him back, and as Mason tried to shake them off, one officer tripped and fell and remained on the ground, keeping a tight grip on Mason's leg as he was kept from attacking Burley in the courtroom.
Meanwhile, Markie's uncle, Abdou Saada, who was in the second row of the courtroom, vaulted over the bar banister in Burley's direction. He, too, was grabbed and held back by guards.
There was a lot of yelling but everyone escaped without injury after what was likely the shortest jury deliberation and quickest verdict in Lawrence County's recent history. The jurors retired to deliberate at 12:01 p.m. and announced they had a decision around 12:12.
For his first-degree murder conviction, he will automatically go to prison for life without parole. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
The jury, comprised of nine men and three women, found Burley, 46, guilty also of two counts of kidnapping of both Markie Mason and his younger brother, Matthew, now 11, and of aggravated assault of their mother, Maram Saada Ford, the night of July 8, 2019, when after a struggle with Ford he took her car and drove the boys to a house on High Street in Union Township. Burley reportedly had bitten Ford in the eye during a dispute in her vehicle. When she stopped at the city fire station to get help, Burley drove off in her vehicle with the two boys inside.
When he arrived at the house in Union Township, in a fit of rage, he stabbed Markie 146 times, according to court testimony last week. Markie's brother, Matthew, and two youths who were upstairs in the house descended to witness the slaying of the child.
The jurors wore grim faces Monday morning when Burley began his closing statements and within seconds erupted into a loud, accusatory, profane rant, blaming prosecuting District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and presiding President Judge Dominick Motto of framing him and calling it "a chess game."
Burley delivered his own closing because he opted to represent himself without an attorney in the trial. Attorney Justin Quinn of Beaver County, whom Motto appointed as a standby, sat quietly as Burley paraded around the front of the courtroom, expounding on his innocence and first blaming his brother, then trying to cast the blame for Markie's death on one of the boys who lived in the house and eye-witnessed Markie's murder because the teen's size 11 tennis shoes were in the kitchen.
He held up his tennis shoes to the jury, saying, "There's no blood on the bottom of my shoes," he said.
Burley took out articles of his clothing that had been submitted as evidence and threw them all on the floor in front of the judge's bench. He waved his tennis shoes that an expert witness had identified as having DNA on them, and he waved them and said there was no blood on them and they were size 9.
He called Lamancusa "a goofball" before the jury, and told Motto and Lamancusa that he is filing federal lawsuits against them.
"I'm going to have these (expletive) lawsuits in the mail before the sun goes down," Burley said. He also declared that he was going to start impeaching the trial witnesses.
Burley said that his brother, Andrew Christopher Burley, lived next door to where the murder occurred, "but they found me and left him alone.
"This case was smoke and mirrors from day one," he said.
Lamancusa's closing was much calmer as he laid out the evidence to the jury, piece by piece, in a quiet voice, contesting the points Burley had raised.
"Ladies and gentlemen, this case is about Markie Mason," Lamancusa said.
There was not one piece of evidence that he presented, and no one was impeached and no one changed their testimony, Lamancusa said.
That was including the eyewitness testimony of 7-year-old Matthew Burley.
In his questioning last week of Maram Ford, Lamancusa queried, "How surreal is it, the man who killed her son is here asking the mother questions?"
Trooper Michael S. Pickard, an investigator for the special forensics unit of the state police, who took hundreds of photos at the murder scene, "was on a tour through hell with those pictures," the district attorney said.
Regarding Matthew Mason's testimony, Lamancusa told the jury, "He did the job of a man. He wasn't unsure of himself. He looked the defendant in the eye and said, "You killed my brother."
He noted that cross-examination is the opportunity to challenge the testimony.
"Cross-examination is known as the great engine of truth," he said.
Regarding the teen, Antonio Nixon, Lamancusa pointed out "there were tears running down his face." He told how Nixon described Burley stabbing him while yelling, "die, die, die."
He said a forensic interview of the youth four years later was almost identical to his statement in court.
"This is not a situation where the eyewitnesses don't know the defendant," he concluded. "They identified him as the man who killed Markie Mason."
Burley, who took the witness stand Friday in his own defense, had become belligerent when it came time for Lamancusa to question him and refused to answer his questions. Motto ruled that his testimony would be disqualified from the jury's consideration.
