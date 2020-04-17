Courthouse undergoing fumigation

The Lawrence County courthouse is being fumigated Friday.
The commissioners have arranged through a local company to decontaminate the building as an additional measure against any potential exposure to the coronavirus, according to county Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd.
“Friday is the day we picked,” he said. “This is just an additional precaution we’re taking for the health and well being of the courthouse employees.”
The cleaning is another layer of safety.
The MAD Unit of Long Avenue, which previously decontaminated buses for the New Castle Area Transit Authority, is doing the disinfecting. The car detailing firm has transitioned its business model to commercial cleaning during the pandemic, Boyd said.
Mike Saad, owner of The MAD Unit, said he is using fogging equipment, which provides thorough coverage, leaves little residual and gets into areas significantly better than a spray. The chemical being used is called Fresh Quat, an EPA-approved hospital-grade disinfectant that is known to kill viruses.
The few employees who typically still work inside the courthouse are working from home today. Limited court operations have been relocated to the Central Court building for the day, Boyd said.
Frank Piccari, county maintenance director, said he plans to be in the courthouse while the spraying is going on and has been provided with a mask and shield. He said the spraying will be done in the new and old parts of the courthouse in every office and in every restroom. The spraying will begin at 7 a.m.
And while only the courthouse is getting the treatment today, “eventually, we’ll have each of the buildings deep-cleaned,” Boyd said. “The main focus is the courthouse because it’s the hub of the county.”
The county, through the maintenance department, had obtained price quotes for the work, even though, under an emergency declaration, it was not obligated to do so, Boyd said.
Piccari said he obtained three price quotes and that The MAD Unit was the lowest bidder.
The work will cost about $20,000, Boyd said, adding that the county also plans to solicit quotes to have each of the annex buildings cleaned.
A worker in one of the main floor offices of the courthouse had tested positive for coronavirus a month ago and was reported at the time to have been at home recovering and under quarantine. The county’s maintenance department at that time deep-cleaned the department where that person was working, Boyd said. No other courthouse employee, to date, has been reported to have tested positive for the virus.
The courthouse has remained closed to the general public since that date, with only a sparse number of people reporting to work there during the coronavirus pandemic.
