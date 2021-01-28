The Lawrence County Government Center and its related offices will remain closed to the general public until March 1.
That was a decision reached by the three commissioners with the ongoing numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, chairman Morgan Boyd said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said Thursday he is in quarantine after testing positive for the virus. He said he has been communicating with Boyd and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel by email about county decisions. The conclusion to keep the courthouse generally closed for yet another month "is primarily to minimize risk to the public as well as the employees," Vogler said.
He added that he heard of a few other cases of employees in the building also having contracted the virus.
"There still substantive community transmission of COVID-19," Boyd said Thursday afternoon.
Boyd said the concern is opening up the courthouse prematurely and running the risk of a spread, which would diminish the county's ability to provide some public services.
"That's what we experienced in September, when there was such a high rate of employee positives that we had to shut down departments left and right to make sure those individuals got tested who were other than those who tested positive," Boyd said. He added that cost to taxpayers and resources needed for the county was significant, moreso than under the current limited operational structure.
Boyd estimated that about five to 10 percent of the courthouse staff has been vaccinated, and those are people who were determined to have been essential workers. As for vaccinations for anyone else, the availability is anyone's guess, he said.
"The state Department of Health has not been as forthcoming with its plans for the counties for vaccines as we would have hoped," he said. "We hearing from our partners in the medical field that the distribution methods across the commonwealth are much slower than initially anticipated."
He added that the regulations of who and who can't get the vaccines seem to change on a weekly basis, "which in turn frustrates the system."
Boyd pointed out that the county employees have a right to refuse the vaccine, and some who were offered it have refused.
