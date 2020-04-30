Lawrence County government officials are looking at a longer closure of the courthouse and other buildings as a result of a new state Supreme Court order issued Tuesday.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said the directive will effectively extend the courthouse closure to the public at least through June 1, as a result of the directive.
The courthouse initially closed to the public in late March after the initial restrictions were imposed by the Supreme Court that called for limiting court operations. Around the same time, a courthouse employee had tested positive for coronavirus. The courthouse staff, including the courts, prior to that had been narrowed down, with many employees having been furloughed or allowed to work from home. When the total shutdown occurred, the staff was narrowed further, including court staff.
Boyd said that court operations will continue as they have for the past couple of weeks, with only limited and emergency court proceedings. The courthouse itself will remain closed to the public through June 1. The offices in which people are still working on site, to the extent that is possible, will maintain status quo, he said. Employees who are laid off or taking sick, vacation or or personal days will do so or collect unemployment, those who can work from home will continue to do so, and those who must be on site to perform their jobs will still go to the courthouse or its associated buildings, he said.
Preliminary hearings for criminal cases at Central Court all are being continued to later dates, except for those inmates who are incarcerated in the county jail.
Boyd said the commissioners met with each of the county department heads Wednesday to discuss their needs under the most recent order.
"This has transformed from a short and brief episode to an extended shutdown," he said, but the county has to recall more of its staff to start processing some of the backlogs.
"To that end, we are ramping up our operations a little, but still only processing essential functions and making sure there isn't a massive backlog sitting there when we reopen fully," he said.
Boyd said the extension from the shutdown doesn't come as a surprise. The commissioners, row officers and courts had come up with a couple of different plans to put in place, depending on whether the Supreme Court extended the restricted measures.
"Our status in Lawrence County will not change," he said.
