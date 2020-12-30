General access to the Lawrence County courthouse and related offices will remain closed to the public until Feb. 4, as a protective measure against COVID-19.
The commissioners met with President Judge Dominick Motto on Tuesday afternoon and arrived at that decision.
“We’re extending the current closure because of the community spread of COVID-19,” Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said. Public access to the courthouse will continue to be restricted:with these exceptions:
•Court sessions limited only to those people who absolutely need to be there for the proceedings
•Necessary and time sensitive court filings in the office of the prothonotary and clerk of courts;
•The office of the sheriff will process conceal and carry permits on an appointment basis only.
•The Department of Veterans Affairs will assist veterans with their security benefits on an appointment-only basis.
Boyd emphasized that all county departments and services are available by phone, email and other remote means. People can phone or email the respective departments for more information.
“We will reassess and see where we are at the end of January,” he said.
As for the incidence of COVID-19 within the courthouse and other county government offices, “if there are cases, we’re hearing less about them. Our work from home has been implemented successfully,” Boyd said, and any cases are not affecting county departments because of staggered scheduling.
In the courts, President Judge Dominick Motto has extended his order for no jury trials and has suspended the Rule 600 right to speedy trial law until mid-February, Boyd said.
A second order that he issued last month will lapse this month, the enable more court proceedings, but those will be limited only to those people who must be there for the sessions to occur, Boyd added.
With the exception of the the jail, Department of Public Safety/911 and Children and Youth Services, the majority of the courthouse employees are working from home, he said, and there is at least one person manning each of the other departments every day.
