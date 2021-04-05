After months of being closed to the general public during the pandemic, the Lawrence County Government Center reopened Monday.
The courthouse and the courts have reopened as scheduled.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said restrictions remain in place, including the requirement of face masks and taking of temperatures at the main entrance.
