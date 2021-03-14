By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Lawrence County commissioners have extended the general closure of the courthouse and related government buildings again until April 5.
The courthouse was expected to have reopened Thursday this week, but a decision was made Friday to delay the reopening, according to Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd.
The change now coincides with an executive order by Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto, to extended a judicial emergency to April 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order suspends Rule 600 of criminal procedures, the right to a speedy trial.
Motto's decision came from the authority given to county president judges by the state Supreme Court under a declaration of judicial emergency, with COVID 19 being that emergency.
"We wanted to coincide with that and make sure we were on the same page with the courts," Commissioner Dan Vogler said Sunday. "I'm hopeful the day will come — sooner rather than later — when we can open up fully."
Boyd emphasized that all county government functions are continuing to be performed and all departments are operational.
"If our residents needs anything, from prothonotary to other services to assessment office, they can call those offices and set up appointments to meet at the courthouse, or the services will be provided through digital means.
"We're looking forward to welcoming the public back on April 5," he added.
If the numbers in Lawrence county start to tick up before then, that could change, he said, "but right now the trend looks positive."
