An employee of the Lawrence County commissioners office has tested positive for COVID-19, commissioner Morgan Boyd said Sunday.
Boyd said all employees of that office are being tested, and that his own test was negative. The individual who contracted the virus was experiencing symptoms and was not at work Friday, he said, adding that the person, contacted Sunday, "is doing fine and is in good spirits."
The commissioners offices and other areas in the courthouse where the individual had been are being sanitized over the weekend. The employee, who is in quarantine, was in direct contact with only one other person in the courthouse long enough, under the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to contract the virus, and that person is self-quarantined pending test results, Boyd said.
In talking with the individual who became sick, he learned that the illness "was not courthouse-spread," meaning that the person apparently had contracted it elsewhere, "that we are aware of."
Boyd emphasized that the sick employee, who is not an elected official, was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on Friday.
This is the fifth courthouse employee reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since restrictions went into effect in March. All of those employees, diagnosed in March, April and June, have since recovered from the illness.
