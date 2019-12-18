Courthouse decked with hall of trees, elf on shelf

When it comes to holidays, employees at the Lawrence County Government Center really know how to deck the halls with Christmastime being the pinnacle of all seasons.
Workers in the county maintenance department started nearly a month ago putting up about 40 Christmas trees and stringing more than 12,000 tiny lights on them for the county staff and public to enjoy on the first floor of the courthouse.
The county maintenance office decorated the trees with all colors of glowing lights, and the number of trees kept multiplying through the season.
The maintenance department is where the staff gathers daily for coffee, and where the courthouse will hold its annual Christmas party. A committee of employees raised funds all year for the catered event.
According to county maintenance supervisor Frank Piccari, the trees, of all different sizes, were donated by people who no longer wanted them.
“I even got calls from people at home wanting to donate trees,” he said. “If they call and want to donate a tree, I tell them bring it down by the garage and ring the buzzer and we’ll take it out of your trunk.”
County maintenance worker Dana Mastroianni has a special talent and eye for art and crafts, and she led the decorating task, but to her it was no task as it was more a labor of love.
“It took me about three weeks,” she said. She did about 85 percent of the decorating herself. Six community service workers from the county’s adult probation department helped her for a few days, and members of the county maintenance staff helped her putting them together, moving them around and stringing some of the lights.
“We probably went through 20 boxes of 450 strands — right there, there’s 9,000, plus we have lights on the wreaths. We probably have 12,000 lights up,” Mastroianni said.
The biggest tree outside of the commissioners meeting room alone required four boxes of 450-light strands, she said.
“We’ve done it every year, for the past 25 years at least,” Piccari said of the hall of trees. “It started with someone asking if we wanted a Christmas tree, then one thing led to another.”
Mastroianni said the trees were donated by workers, friends of workers, and anyone who was getting rid of a tree who knew that Piccari was asking for them.
Piccari said he is particular about which tree is placed where.
“I drove my employees crazy, making them move the trees around to where I wanted them, but they were very cooperative,” he said.
“It really sets the mood,” Mastroianni said.
“We’re going to leave them up for the swearing-in ceremony,” Piccari said.
All newly elected and re-elected county officials will be sworn into office the morning of Jan. 6, 2020.
The first floor isn’t the only area of the courthouse that has its halls decked. People entering the courthouse are greeted by the colorful display inside and outside of the treasurer’s office. The window of the commissioners office also has a brightly colored display, and patriotic-themed 10-foot-tall tree is covered in twinkle lights and has flags in the foyer.
The office of District Judge Melissa Amodie also has some elaborate holiday decor, and her staff went so far as to put up a chimney with stockings hung on it. The only thing missing was the Elf on the Shelf, but they took care of that readily.
Anthony “Hooker” DiThomas brought in an elf costume that he made, and the staff called Piccari and cajoled him into putting it on and sitting on the ledge.
“Their office called me about five times that day. They had the outfit and they put it on me,” Piccari said, adding, “They knew I would do it.”
