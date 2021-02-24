The Lawrence County courthouse will remain closed to the general public until March 18.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the county government buildings were scheduled to reopen on March 1, but the deadline has been extended to coincide with trial suspensions put into place earlier this month by President Judge Dominick Motto.
Motto ruled on Feb. 2 that the date for suspending Rule 600, the state's time limit for a speedy trial, would be extended until March 18. His decision came from the authority given to county president judges by the state Supreme Court under a declaration of judicial emergency, with COVID 19 being that emergency.
Boyd added that according to figures provided by the governor's office and the state Department of Health, Lawrence County still is showing a substantial level of transmission of the virus. In comparison, other surrounding counties have fallen to a moderate level, he said.
The courthouse closure will be reassessed again, nearer to the March 18 date, Boyd said.
And while the coronavirus has swept through various departments within the courthouse and its other offices, he doesn't know of any current outbreaks of the virus in the building.
"If there are any employees off from it, it would be a small number," he said.
"At this point we have a pretty smooth process in place for how that's handled, through individual department heads working with the Human Resources department, so the commissioners are not closely involved," he said.
Court administrator Michael Occhibone said the courts, outside of trials, have been fully operational but the court proceedings are not open to the general public. They are restricted to the people who are involved in the cases, he said.
Preliminary hearings in Central Court have similarly resumed as normal, he said.
No civil or criminal trials are scheduled in the courts until the March trial term, which begins March 18.
Welcome to the discussion.
