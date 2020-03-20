Courthouse closed to public access

The Lawrence County courthouse has closed its doors to the public in reaction to the coronavirus threat.
The county commissioners announced the measure under a state Supreme Court order issued Wednesday to generally close all Pennsylvania courts to public access.
The Supreme Court order declares a judicial emergency and ordered all courts closed to the public in Pennsylvania, effective at the close at the end of business Thursday. The order cites special exceptions for some court proceedings to continue. Those allow for in-person court proceedings in some emergency matters, specified for each category of courts, including common pleas and district court levels.
Essential functions include election matters, children's custody and fast-track matters and emergency filings.
The order says that the federal government has issued guidance suggesting an immediate need for extraordinary nationwide measures, for example, that gatherings of 10 or more people are to be avoided. On Wednesday afternoon, the state health department urged the Supreme Court to consider a statewide closure of the courts to at least 14 days, to further restrict the amount of person-to-person contacts and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"This court is cognizant of the nature of court proceedings, during which individuals who may be carrying the virus with or without symptoms — including court staff, attorneys, litigants and other court participants and the public — may come into close proximity of other persons," the order reads.
As of Thursday afternoon, no cases of the virus had been reported in Lawrence County, and there were two confirmed cases in neighboring Beaver County and 16 in Allegheny County. The total number of cases confirmed in Pennsylvania was 185 as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd said all nonessential personnel have been identified by their department heads and are laid off and can file for unemployment compensation, or they can use sick and vacation days to get paid if they so choose. And while the courthouse will be closed Friday, all of the employees will be paid for that day because of the end of the pay cycle, he said.
He said the employees affected by the layoff were notified Thursday.
The Supreme Court order mandates shutdowns at least through April 3, but the order could be extended if it is directed, he said.
"We are anticipating that it will likely be extended," Boyd said Thursday. "We issued the order today in conjunction with the supreme court order."
Boyd said he did not have a final count Thursday on the total number of employees who would be affected by the layoff.
He said that all elected officials in the courthouse will continue to report to work.
Essential employees are defined as those who are fully necessary to execute the core functions of county government, he said.
Detailing how some of the offices will continue to be run, he explained that the sheriff's office, the jail and the department of public safety will continue at full staff, because they are considered essential.
The county treasurer's office is laying off a few workers because its operations won't be significantly impacted by the closure. A couple of people are needed there for the processing of taxes and payment for licenses that arrive by mail and electronically, Boyd said.
Treasurer Richard L. Rapone issued a news release saying that 2020 county property tax payments can be mailed to the courthouse, at 430 Court St., New Castle, PA, 16101. A self-addressed stamped envelope should be included with the payment, so a receipt can be issued. A drop box also is located on the door of the original courthouse, where tax payments can be deposited. The box is checked daily, Rapone said.
Online payments and other applications can be made for dog licenses, taxes, tax certifications, small games of chance licenses, fishing licenses and information and hunting licenses and information. People with questions may call the treasurer's office (724) 656-2124.
Boyd said the commissioners office will keep one secretary as a floater to plug gaps, but its part-time office manager will not be required to come to work, he said. The acting county administrator will continue to report to work.
The county tax claim and assessor's offices each will be staffed with two people, but there will be no public access, and the work will be by phone and email, Boyd said.
The controller's office will remain fully staffed to process all financial matters, he said.
The county human resources office will have one person instead of two.
The elections office will have a full staff because of the impending presidential primary election. However, if the election is delayed, its central personnel will be re-evaluated, Boyd said.
The county veterans affairs office is reduced to two employees and one is laid off. Any veterans who need access for any claims-related issues should make an appointment with that office over the phone, and that office will have limited access, he explained.
"The register and recorder's office and the prothonotary's office are down to skeletal staffs," Boyd said.
Register and Recorder Janet L. Kalajainen also is operating office matters by mail, or via a drop-box inside the main courthouse foyer.
The courthouse security guards also will be laid off, and one armed sheriff deputy will stand guard at the main door.
The staffs of the district attorney and the public defender will be reduced to levels of necessity of the work.
The district courts and Central Court will be open with skeletal staffs for essential functions outlined in the supreme court order, he asid.
"We had numerous meetings about the shutdown," Boyd said.
"The general reaction (of the courthouse staff) is that the vast majority of them understand the circumstances we're in and are cooperating fully to help mitigate the spread of the virus," Boyd said. "We've provided them with resources of how to file an unemployment claim, and Human Resources is working with them to make the transition as smooth as possible.
"I urge the public to abide by any CDC and Department of Health guidelines to try to avoid interaction with large groups of people," he said, reassuring, "We're going to get through this. It's going to be a hard next couple of weeks, but we'll get through this."
