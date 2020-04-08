A COVID-19 test on Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court came back negative, the borough’s leader said in a release Tuesday morning.
Court said multiple people had expressed concern over his health and on March 31, he was exhibiting three symptoms. His doctor felt the need for him to take a test.
Court was given a test April 1 at a UPMC Pittsburgh hospital and the results came back negative.
He said he continues to practice all necessary safety measures like hand sanitizing, social distancing and sheltering-in-place and encouraged everyone to do the same.
“It’s imperative that we stick together as a community and look out for each other,” Court said. “It’s important to help one and another. Ellwood City is stronger than this challenge and we will come through this together!”
