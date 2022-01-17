Court of Remembrance honors late attorneys

One directed a church choir, two had once been teachers and yet another had a passion for canned meat.
Such revelations were among those shared Wednesday at a Court of Remembrance in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Dominick Motto. The court was convened to pay tribute to six attorneys who have passed away over the last 18 months, and while their contributions to the local legal profession were enumerated, it was also a time to share personal observations that added depth to the proceedings.
Those who were honored by a resolution submitted to the court and for the minutes of the Lawrence County Bar Association were Thomas J. Bashara II, Gerald Crowley, Harry O. Falls, David T. Mojock, Anthony J. Kosciuszko and Thomas W. Leslie.
The court itself, Motto explained, was a lapsed but recently rediscovered ceremony dating back to the early 20th century. He learned of it through county Commissioner Dan Vogler, who researches and reproduces old newspaper articles.
“A couple of years ago, I read one about a special session of the court called the Court of Remembrance,” Motto said. “It was basically a tradition in Lawrence County. The earliest article I’ve ever seen about it goes back to 1919. The articles I’ve seen from (Vogler) also show it being done through the ’30s and ’40s.”
Motto said the tradition apparently had disappeared by the time he began practicing law in 1974.
“I thought it’s just too bad that tradition got lost,” he said. ”I talked to my fellow judges, and they all thought it would be a good idea to bring it back.”
That happened around four years ago, but the onset of COVID-19 suspended the Court of Remembrance once again. Typically, Motto said, the court would convene within a few weeks of a person’s death, but while the proceedings were on hold, six attorneys passed away.
Such deaths were always remembered, Motto said, even during the years when the Court of Remembrance was in a forgotten recess.
“When I was very young, we used to do something, it just wasn’t always the same thing,” he said. “Sometimes the president of the bar would call and say ‘We’re all going to meet at 7 o’clock and attend the wake and go through as a group’ or another president might say ‘We’re all going to attend the service and sit together.’ But it was sporadic. Then the last few years anybody stopped doing anything – not to say lawyers didn’t go on their own, just nothing organized.
“The more I read about it in these older articles, the more I thought it’s just too bad that somewhere along the line the ball got dropped. I just thought it would be a nice thing to bring it back.”
Around 50 people gathered Wednesday in Courtroom No. 1 at the county government center for the event. Joining Motto on the bench were Judges David H. Acker, J. Craig Cox and John W. Hodge, as well as retired Judge Thomas Piccione.
Presenting resolutions were attorneys John Seltzer (Crowley), Kenneth Kasenter (Falls), Allen Palmer (Mojock) and Angelo Papa (Kosciuszko). Attorney Harry Flannery had been scheduled to represent Bashara, but was unable to attend. Hodge presented the resolution in his stead.
Some of the facts and thoughts they expressed follow.
GERALD CROWLEY
Crowley, Seltzer noted, retired from practicing law in 2012. He participated in civil and criminal cases, had a probate and real property practice and volunteered his services to clients to whom he was appointed by the court. He retired in 2012 and passed away April 18, 2020, at the age of 91.
One of Crowley’s out-of-court practices was directing the choir at Ellwood City’s St. Agatha Church. It was a role that Selzer had not been aware of.
“Had I known that Jerry Crowley was the choir director at St. Agatha’s Church in Ellwood,” he said, “I would have taken a temporary leave from the Mt. Jackson Presbyterian Church, and I would have attended every single service, every Sunday, at St. Agatha’s, and I truly would have enjoyed myself critiquing Jerry’s performance as a choir director.”
Seltzer also recalled Crowley’s penchant for “humorous Irish stories, jokes and tall tales, all expressed in perfect Irish dialogue.”
HARRY O. FALLS
Falls, who died July 22, 2020, at the age of 69 was appointed Lawrence County public defender in 1990, Kasenter noted, and left his mark on the office.
“At the time of his appointment, the office consisted of a public defender, three part-time attorneys, an investigator and two administrative personnel,” Kasenter said. “Harry steadily increased the responsibilities as well as the size of the office. At the time of his retirement, the public defender’s office consisted of four full-time attorneys, two part-time attorneys and five administrative personnel.”
Eventually, Kasenter added, Falls retired to Las Vegas, “where he could pursue his other lifelong love: playing poker.”
DAVID T. MOJOCK
Mojock died Dec. 21, 2020, at age 75. Palmer noted that Mojock began his legal career as a law clerk for the court of common pleas before spending 27 years as a partner with one local law firm, and 10 years as a partner with another.
He was a past president of the Lawrence County Bar Association.
Motto recalled a conversation he had with Mojock when Motto was in law school and doing summer work for Attorney Richard Audino. Motto had found Mojock in the law library, and asked him how he liked being a law clerk.
“He said it was important training, then he made a statement to me that I remember almost verbatim,” Motto recalled. “He said, ‘Any attorney worth his salt has to be good at, and appreciate, good legal research.’ That statement stuck with me forever because that became the foundation of my legal career.
“I took that seriously and tried to be as serious about good legal research with every case I handled after that, as a lawyer and even as a judge … I owe that to Attorney Mojock.”
ANTHONY J. KOSCIUSZKO
Kosciuszko, who died Sept. 21 at age 72, was remembered by Papa as someone who loved a good practical joke. In fact, after Papa’s cell phone went off during Palmer’s presentation, Papa said “I’m absolutely convinced he (Kosciuszko) made my phone go off just now. We used to do things to each other. That could only be him.”
Both Kosciuszko and Papa played football for New Castle under legendary head coach Lindy Lauro. Kosciuszko went on to coach at what was then George Washington Junior High School, where he taught history, while Papa would stand across the gridiron from him once each year as a coach at Ben Franklin Junior High.
Papa remembered Kosciuszko most as “a good person, a good man.”
“Anthony always adhered to the concept that you can disagree without being disagreeable,” Papa said. “He was a gentleman, he was kind, he would never seek to embarrass anybody in court or in front of their client.
“Anthony made a contribution to the profession, and that is, be kind … What a contribution to a profession that has a lot of hostility in it sometimes, because we’re born to be advocates. But like an athlete, when you walk off at the end, you shake the person’s hand and say, ‘I’ll get you next time.’”
Motto also called Kosciuszko “one of the funniest people I’ve ever known,” but added “if he became passionate about a case, it was like letting a tiger out of a cage. He was a tremendous advocate because of that passion.”
THOMAS J. BASHARA II
Known as “T-Bash” to many of his fellow attorneys, according to Bongivengo, Bashara died at age 51 on May 7 in Mesa, Arizona, where he had relocated in order to manage his brother’s burgeoning dental practice.
Bashara spent time with two local law firms, but also joined the district attorney’s office under Matthew Mangino, where primarily he prosecuted sex offense cases.
Bongivengo labeled Bashara “a true gentleman lawyer.”
“Tommy was a good-natured person,” he said. “He was easy to talk to and easy to deal with, and almost never in a bad mood.
“He always had a dip of tobacco or chew in his mouth, and he easily professed his love for Spam — so much so that he and Carl Stoops along with many others in the courthouse had an annual Spamfest, where the whole court could partake in his love of Spam.”
Bashara also was an avid outdoorsman, Bongivengo said, as well as a licensed pilot who often flew out of the Grove City Airport. His love of flying was such that, upon his passing, his family returned his ashes to western Pennsylvania and scattered them at the airport.
THOMAS W. LESLIE
Leslie, who died Dec. 29, taught 17 years in the Neshannock Township School District where, Hodge noted, “he was especially passionate about teaching history.” Eventually, he gave up the profession to study law.
Leslie went on to become the county’s first full-time solicitor. In addition to history, Hodge said, Leslie loved genealogy, telling jokes and stories, “but most of all, Tom loved helping people.”
Leslie apparently never regretted giving up teaching for law. In a September exchange of emails with Flannery, Hodge said, Leslie wrote that “Teaching was good, but the practice of law was an adventure I would not have missed for anything. Teaching the jury was the ultimate rush.”
