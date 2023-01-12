James A. “Jim” Reed is remembered for his fairness, sensibility and good common sense as a former Neshannock Township police chief and later as a district judge.
Nicholas Anthony “Nick” Frisk Jr., a longtime attorney in Ellwood City, was admired for his zealousness in representing his clients and for his deep love of his family.
Both revered men were eulogized Wednesday by friends, family and colleagues at a Lawrence County Court of Remembrance, a formal ceremony revived after many years by President Judge Dominick Motto to pay homage to local notables in the field of law who are recently deceased.
Fellow judges, lawyers, law enforcement officers and other county employees who helped to knit the fabric of their professional lives sat in the courtroom for what was more of a celebration of their lives and careers. There were tears, but healing laughter abounded as they shared stories.
Reed died Nov. 12 at age 84. Frisk, who was 81, died Nov. 22.
Senior District Judge David Rishel read a resolution that told about Reed’s life, and attorney Gene Dimeo of Ellwood City read a formal resolution about the life of his longtime friend.
JIM REED MEMORIES
Motto remembered how Reed as a police chief had the ability to go beyond the strict letter of the law, looking at the person in trouble and what his or her justice should look like.
“Those are qualities that a district judge should have, too,” he said. He remembered how, when he, himself was an attorney, he would go to preliminary hearings at the district judge offices, because there was no Central Court then. Reed would invite Motto into his chambers to chat.
“We really had some enjoyable conversations, which I treasure,” Motto said.
As president judge, he got to know Reed as “a seamless district judge. He crossed every ‘T’ and dotted every ‘I.’ He was a good man.”
Attorney Charles Y. Mansell said he also attended a number of hearings before Reed.
“I am surely a better person because I was exposed to Judge Reed,” he said.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said that when he was about 10 years old, he encountered Reed as a police chief when he and three friends thought they had found a grave in the woods. When Reed appeared, decorated in his uniform with a gun and bullet belt and a badge, “I was so amazed,” he said. “That image of a police officer was etched into my head.”
Reed walked with the boys deep into the woods to see what they had found, Lamancusa said, adding, “I’ve never forgotten that image of him.”
Retired District Judge Scott McGrath said when he ran for his position against Reed, it was under the false idea Reed was going to retire. He went in and met with him and told Reed he wanted to run, and Reed said, “you know, you’ll lose.”
“And of course I did,” said McGrath, who was elected the second time he ran, when Reed actually retired.
“I realized the inconvenience I had caused him,” he said. “He was never anything but a gentleman to me.”
Judge J. Craig Cox said he knew Reed through working on cases with him as an assistant district attorney when Reed was a police officer. When he became a district judge, “I presented in front of him,” Cox said, “and he had sense of fairness and common sense.”
He remembered how Reed seldom smiled, and when he was bothered by something, “he always gave you the stare over the top of his glasses.”
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright said as an attorney, he also had “the great privilege of presenting in front of Judge Reed.”
He described Reed’s former office in the Allshouse plaza in Neshannock as “not spectacular, but it was home.”
“Jim Reed was not only a great jurist, but just a fine gentleman,” Cartwright said. “He always had as much time as you needed, and he always listened and always rendered a fair judgment.”
He quipped that Reed taught him how to enjoy a grilled cheese sandwich with an onion on it.
“You should try that,” he said.
ABOUT FRISK’S LIFE
Cartwright said that when he was 8 or 9 years old, he first met Frisk’s father Nick’s grandfather’s house.
“Nick had great pride in his family, and he became a wonderful attorney.”
Gene Dimeo, an Ellwood City attorney, had an office near to Frisk’s and he remembers Frisk walking in often to talk.
“I’d hear him come in, and Nick was not quiet,” Dimeo said, and he would call out his name.
They would talk about cases and clients, and Frisk would talk to him about his family.
“He was very proud of his family,” Dimeo said, “and he would ask about my family.”
He likened Ellwood City to New Castle in that “everybody’s everyone’s cousin and everyone is related.”
Dimeo learned through conversations with Frisk that they, too, shared some lineage.
Dimeo described Frisk as “a zealous advocate for his clients.”
He remembers learning from him how a letter or a phone call could make a difference in someone’s life, he said.
Motto, who said he also was related to Frisk through marriage, echoed that the word “zealous” accurately described Frisk.
“He was a legend in the Ellwood City community,” Motto said.
He got to know Frisk through their family connections, and iterated, “He loved his family, there was no question about it. His family came first.”
Lamancusa said he knew Frisk as “Big Nick,” and they shared a love of playing cards.
“Attorney Frisk always talked about his family, and he loved them deeply,” Lamancusa said.
Cox said Frisk always had the reputation of “a plaintiff’s lawyer.
“I always thought that the louder he talked, the more zealous he was in representing them,” he said. “I really enjoyed him.”
He, too, iterated that Frisk “was always proud of his family and really proud of his kids.”
Frisk’s son, Nick Frisk III, is carrying the tradition of law practice in Ellwood City in his father’s footsteps. He thanked everyone for their kind and loving words about his father.
