Court elected president of state association

Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court has been elected president of the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania.
Court’s two-year term will begin June 1. Last week, Court won the borough’s Democratic primary unopposed. Previously, he was the vice president of the organization.
Court told association members that his main goal as president would be “to assist you in being the best mayor you can be and to promote the successes your boroughs are experiencing ... here are many issues facing elected officials that I believe can be resolved through leadership and commitment.”
Outgoing President Deborah A. Bargo, mayor of Lewistown, said Court “brings to the office a desire of success for all boroughs and will strive to assist making that a reality.”
