A federal Kentucky bankruptcy court Monday formally approved the repayment of funds owed to a trustee of Americore, the former Ellwood City Medical Center owner.
The $805,227 in funding will go to the federal Department of Health and Human Services and its component the Health Resources and Services Administration to repay COVID-19 Provider Relief Funding sent to the ECMC.
The ECMC, which shut down in January 2020, was initially given the funding to help pay expenses, such as maintenance of the hospital and maintaining medical records, before it was decided to have the money be paid back.
The court issued another order allowing PNC Bank to access $488,095 in PNC accounts held by Ellwood Medical Center Operations and former Americore CEO Grant White, based off of rights granted to PNC from a court order in New York.
Ellwood Medical Center Operations was the LLC that managed the medical center, which at the time was owned by Americore Holdings. Americore filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019.
The property of the former medical center was sold to Guardian Development Group LLC, of New York City for the legal minimum of $1 on Nov. 30.
The company has not yet stated its intentions for the property.
