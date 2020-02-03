Courthouse employees who are members of the court-appointed bargaining unit have a new labor contract.
The three year pact, ratified Tuesday by the Lawrence County commissioners, provides for wage increases of 2 percent retroactive to last year, 2.5 percent this year and 2.75 percent next year. The contract, in effect until Dec. 31, 2021, is the result of an agreement worked out through arbitration, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained.
The arbitration award was negotiated and signed by appointed arbitrators Michael Palombo, the county’s labor attorney; and attorney Domenic A. Belisario, representing Local No.964. They both had signed the agreement in November.
The contract covers about 68 employees who are members of the court-appointed bargaining unit of Construction and General Laborers Union Local 964. The bargaining unit is comprised of employees in the offices of the courts, adult and juvenile probation, district judges and domestic relations.
In addition to the wage increases, any employee who has a master’s degree will receive $500 annually, and any employee who has a doctorate degree will receive $1,000 per year. The increases will not be incorporated into the hourly rates of eligible employees, under the agreement.
Human resources director Karen King said only a few employees qualify for those concessions.
The contract also provides for each adult and juvenile probation officer to receive a one-time lump sum of $500 on Jan. 1 this year. The provision does not apply to aides.
The arbitration agreement also requires members to pay 1 percent of the premium cost of their health insurance, not to exceed $9 per pay, retroactive to March 1 last year, 2 percent of their health insurance cost this year and 3 percent next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.