Three state legislators have been granted immunity in a lawsuit filed by an unsuccessful buyer in the 2017 sale of the former Youth Development Center in Shenango Township.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit released its ruling Monday that reversed a district court decision denying immunity to state Rep. Chris Sainato, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine and state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr.
HIRA Education Services of North America — identified in the court ruling as a New Jersey-based consulting agency for Islamic educational groups — filed the lawsuit in May 2018 after withdrawing its initially successful bid of $500,000 for the state-owned facility.
CEO Asif Kunwar claimed that actions taken by the legislators, Shenango Township supervisors and Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa challenging the sale had made it impossible for him to obtain financing for his plan to establish a youth intervention center.
The legislators responded by claiming legislative immunity under federal common law and the state consitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which can protect public officials from being sued for actions taken in the performance of their duties.
“I’m proud of the stance we took through the entire process,” Bernstine said by phone from Harrisburg on Tuesday. “Lawrence County is better for it.”
Sainato, also in Harrisburg, noted that the lower court must still throw out the proceeding, but said, “I am pleased with the court’s decision to protect my ability as a state representative to serve the interest of my community on the issue of public importance, the sale of state-owned land under law passed by the General Assembly.”
Vogel added that the legislators “were doing our jobs” when seeking information about the sale, and was glad for the appeals court’s ruling.
“We can’t be under the constant threat of litigation every time we try to do something that somebody doesn’t like,” he said. “We asked the governor to have a meeting and we asked (the Department of General Services) to have a meeting and sent the resolution to DGS to halt the sale.
“Obviously, it was all legit and above board and legal in the realm of being a legislator and questioning actions that were taken.”
In the wake of the property’s sale to HIRA, Shenango took legal action after learning that Kunwar had submitted a bid on behalf of himself as well as HIRA, alleging violation of the non-collusion provision of the bidding process.
Lamancusa then launched a criminal investigation into the matter.
As for the lawmakers, they “claimed HIRA was not in a financial position to turn the property into an economic driver for the community” (noting) that “New Jersey had revoked HIRA’s corporate status and HIRA reported low income on several of its tax filings,” according to the court ruling.
They then petitioned Gov. Tom Wolf to take action and when he did not, unsuccessfully tried to pass legislation divesting the Department of General Services of its authority to sell the property.
All were named as defendants in the HIRA lawsuit, as were Curt Topper, secretary of the Department of General Services, which vacated the sale and began a new bidding process that resulted in a $2 million purchase by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership; and Bruce Leonatti of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Act for America, who expressed concern at a June 2017 supervisors meeting that HIRA may have been planning to turn the former YDC into a refugee center.
In July 2018, Lamancusa and the Department of General Services were dismissed from the civil rights lawsuit, which alleged that the defendants’ actions “unlawfully burdened and continue to burden Plaintiff’s exercise of its undisputedly sincerely held religious beliefs” and that “more favorable treatment (was) given to LCCAP, a non-religious institution.”
Vogel said that it was the financials of the deal and the way it was fast-tracked that raised lawmakers’ eyebrows, not religion.
“It was a pretty rushed deal and once we had time to really start digging into it, we did,” he said. “DGS sale things take up to months and months. There’s 30 days for this, and 30 days for that. They literally did the whole deal in 12 days. That’s unheard of.
“So once we had time to dig into it, look at their financials, that they didn’t have any money, they hadn’t filed tax returns and things like that, we started asking a few questions.”
When HIRA filed its lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the legislators responded by claiming absolute legislative immunity under federal common law and the Pennsylvania Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause. Vogel and Sainato also claimed qualified immunity, the court ruling says, but Bernstine did not.
Absolute immunity protects legislators for actions that are “quintessentially legislative” or that are “integral steps in the legislative process,” the ruling states. Qualified immunity can shield officials from civil liability in actions “casually or incidentally related to legislative affairs …, “ the court says, “insofar as their conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights.”
The appeals court reversed “the district court’s order denying Vogel and Sainato’s motions to dismiss based on absolute and qualified immunity,” and added that “Bernstine is entitled to absolute immunity for some of the allegations made against him, so we will reverse the District Court’s order except as to those actions for which he is not entitled to absolute immunity.”
Those issues, the appeals court said, would be left to the District Court on remand.
Attempts to reach attorney Christina A. Jump, who is handling HIRA’s lawsuit as civil litigation department head for the Texas-based Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.