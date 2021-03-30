Shenango Township police are looking for a West Side couple accused of beating up a woman and stealing her wallet Monday night.
They have filed robbery-related charges against Charlene Davis, 35, and Benjamin Martinez, 51, both of 1115 Booker Drive, in connection with the incident that reportedly happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Carr Street.
According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at that location to find a woman bleeding heavily from the face and mouth. She told officers that Davis and Martinez had assaulted and robbed her. She said she went to the grocery store and that Martinez and Davis pulled up in a car there and asked her for $20. She said she did not have it and left, and their car followed hers. She told police she made random turns in order to lose them, and as she drove up Carr Street, her vehicle died, the paperwork states.
The two then approached her car and demanded money from her, she told police. When she refused, Martinez forced her out of the car and they knocked her onto the ground and assaulted her repeatedly, the court papers state. She told officers that they took her wallet and removed $500 in cash from it, and they took her car keys and left in a silver sedan.
Police said the woman identified the couple from a Facebook page, which indicated they had gotten married Nov. 25, 2019.
The woman suffered multiple cuts to her head, face, elbows and knees from the incident. A witness gave the police a corroborating story, the complaint states.
Martinez and Davis each are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, simple assault, theft and receiving stolen property.
Warrants have been issued for their arrest.
