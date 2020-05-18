By Renée Gendreau
New Castle News
After spending more than a year planning her wedding, Shaneka Wimberly thought she had every detail covered.
She didn’t prepare for a pandemic.
The ongoing coronavirus crisis and its accompanying restrictions set into play another round of preparations in order to make Wimberly’s May 16 nuptials a bit non-traditional but still possible.
“We’ve both got huge families, but we started so far in advance, I didn’t think there’d be any issues,” said Wimberly who began making arrangements for the ceremony at Victory Christian Center right after her fiancé, Thomas Steals, proposed in February 2019.
“We never expected this would happen,” the New Castle resident continued, referring to the coronavirus. “We were literally holding out (until late April).”
“I actually started getting nervous in March when schools ended,” added Steals, a Hopewell native who met his new wife when they were co-workers at R.J. Rhodes Transit in Ambridge.
“When we knew we were going to have to change things, it kind of hurt,” admitted Steals, who’s currently laid off from Rhodes where he works as a school bus and motorcoach driver. “This is my first — and will be my only — wedding so I wanted my family to be here. That’s when we started looking at different ideas, including a drive-by.”
With invitations already sent to 400 guests and 44 friends and relatives selected to be part of the wedding party, the pair began putting in hours on the phone. Guests had to be notified and vendors canceled.
Still, Wimberly said she never thought of postponing the ceremony as the chosen date had special meaning. May 16 marks the 48th wedding anniversary of her parents, Anna and Herbert Wimberly, and the seventh birthday of her nephew, Joseph Wimberly, who was the bell boy for the ceremony.
“It was a strain emotionally. I work a lot so I’m not able to see my family a lot and I wanted them to be here with me for this,” said Wimberly, who works for the Port Authority of Allegheny County as a train engineer in the South Hills area of Pittsburgh. “But most people told me they’d come anyway and that they were looking forward to it. Once I knew I’d still have the people I love with me, I was fine.”
To follow social distancing rules, only the bride, groom, their parents, the maid of honor and best man entered the North Mercer Street church for the 2:30 p.m. ceremony officiated by Pastor Alonzo Waters who was excited to help the couple restructure their day.
“When it comes to love, there’s nothing able to stop it, even a pandemic,” Waters said. “I think this is a beautiful example of how love allows us to overcome obstacles.”
Noting that while others had suggested that the couple postpone their wedding, Waters was happy that they chose to stay focused on their new marriage.
“I think it’s a lesson that together and with God, there’s nothing that’s too hard to get through,” he said. “When they go through the potholes and seasons of their marriage, like we all do, they’ll remember that their love got them through this period and it can get them through anything.”
During the ceremony, guests, who could view the ceremony via a livestream on Facebook, were asked to remain outside in their cars and follow state guidelines for face masks and social distancing. Just prior to the newlyweds emerging from the church, the vehicles lined up to parade by the new Mr. and Mrs. Steals, toot their horns, blow bubbles and throw rice.
While the newlyweds had to cancel their reception at St. John Maronite Hall, they were able to rebook the venue for July 18.
“We were able to work things out with most of our vendors, thank goodness,” said Wimberly who’s keeping her fingers crossed that state regulations will allow large gatherings by mid-July.
“The full bridal party will be able to be part of it,” Wimberly said, adding with a laugh, “And, I get to wear my gown twice.”
