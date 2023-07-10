Michelle Eckert of New Castle and her boyfriend, Kris Stabryla, were watching television at his Wayne Township home Sunday evening when they were alerted by his brother, who jokingly asked if he was scuba diving.
He was referring to the deluge of water that had come down during a severe thunderstorm that hit Shenango and Wayne townships around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. An estimated four to six inches of rain fell within a few minutes flooding roads, streets, driveways, homes and basements in parts of Shenango and Wayne township.
Minutes later, the couple was being rescued by a boat, piloted by members of a local fire department.
“It was all normal until he got the phone call from his brother,” Eckert said. “I looked out the window and I was stunned.”
The water was at least three feet high and rising over the wheels of their vehicles, flooding the yard and seeping into his house in the 1400 block of Chewton-West Pittsburg Road, she said. Eventually, the vehicles were totally submerged, and water was entering the registers inside his stationary mobile home.
“The water was up to the windows and it started seeping in through the registers and it wasn’t going down,” she said. “We tried to figure out what to do.”
They called 911 and three Wampum volunteer firefighters arrived with a boat and rescued them.
She noted Wampum’s assistant chief, T.J. Edinger, was one of those firefighters instrumental in getting them to safety, along with Chief Charles Kelly.
According to Edinger, the fire department rescued a total of four people by boat, including Eckert and Stabryla, and in a second rescue, two people from a vehicle.
The second rescue was in the same neighborhood, where someone had driven into the floodwaters, Edinger said, adding, ”I’ve never seen it flood in that area like that before.”
“We had to climb on the banister of my boyfriend’s porch and climb into the boat,” Eckert said, adding, “The water was up to my hips and we couldn’t see any of our vehicles when we left, and we couldn’t see Kris’ driveway. She said a motorcycle also was submerged.
Her vehicle was insured, and her insurance company advised that because of the water damage, it was totaled, she said.
The water was still high Monday morning.
Stabryla has lived in his home there for 38 years and never had flooding like that before, Eckert said. His house is a stationary mobile home with a deck, but has no basement. It is located at the border of Wayne and Shenango townships.
Wampum had six firefighters out working, and some responded from the volunteer firefighters of Chewton, Wayne Township, Ellwood City and North Beaver Township.
“The guys from North Beaver helped us pump and move some water, mainly out of people’s basements,” Edinger said.
He said crews were out for 4½ hours, then got called back out for another hour.
“We were covering a radius of a couple of square miles,” Edinger said. “A lot of work was done by a lot of people to maintain everyone’s safety.”
