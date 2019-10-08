New Castle police say charges are pending against two men accused of holding up a man and woman and robbing them at gunpoint on the city's East Side Monday night.
According to a police report, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Lutton Street. The gunman took between $6,000 and $7,000 and cash from a man and a woman, and a set of keys.
The male victim was handcuffed when police arrived, according to the report. The couple said two men approached them and one of them pointed a black revolver at them. The male victim reported he was walking up to a house when the two men approached from behind some bushes and handcuffed him and placed him on the ground. One of them put the gun to the man's head and demanded his money and took the cash from him, he told police.
The woman said the man with the gun pointed it at her and also placed her on the ground, and he stole her house and car keys. The two men then left in a silver or tan Ford Explorer, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.