Father Joseph McCaffrey doesn’t get paid when he does a radio interview.
Nonetheless, the Holy Spirit Parish pastor’s appearance Monday on KDKA’s morning show with Larry Richert may mean as much as $100,000.
That’s the amount of matching funds a listener and her husband pledged to Holy Spirit Academy, the parish’s school, after hearing McCaffrey on the broadcast.
“We were talking about our parking lot Masses and all that stuff,” McCaffrey said of his interview at the Pittsburgh station. “I mentioned about the school and I mentioned about the struggles financially and all trying to help kids with their tuition.”
McCaffrey later received a call from a woman who, along with her husband, had attended Saints John and Paul Parish, where McCaffrey had been assigned before coming to New Castle. McCaffrey met with the couple, and they explained their plan.
“They’re offering $100,000 matchable for tuition relief in our schools,” McCaffrey said. “For every dollar donated, they will match it up to $100,000. So if we could get a turnout, we could get up to $200,000.”
The funds primarily will be used to help families who want to send their kids to the academy but don’t have the resources for tuition, McCaffrey said. It’s a gift that is more important than ever, he added, as funding for Holy Spirit Academy has dipped significantly.
“The diocese used to offer money to the schools; all the parishes were assessed so much to help with education throughout the diocese, whether you had a school or not,” McCaffrey said. “In the past, we would get well over $100,000. Then they dropped it down to $80,000. This year, we’re going to be lucky if we get $30,000.
“Also, a lot of money raised by the (parish) festival (which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic) helped support the school. The parish itself donates $250,000 out of our budget to help the school, but the other funding that we used to rely on from the diocese and from fundraising is critically low. So this opportunity to raise money to help is enormous.”
The husband-and-wife donors wish to remain anonymous, but they did say that they each of them grew up in Koppel, now live in Wexford and are familiar with the New Castle area (one of their daughters was born in the city). They also developed a personal relationship with McCaffrey and Sister Annie Bremmer (who also is now at Holy Spirit) during their time at Saints John and Paul.
“We were quite disappointed when Father Mac and Sister Annie were taken out of Saints John and Paul Parish here in the Wexford area,” the husband said. “We know New Castle and the surrounding area pretty well, and we know it’s been pretty depressed for a long time … but Father McCaffrey and Sister Annie, they bring hope. They have demonstrated by their actions what they are trying to do by combining the parishes into one homogenous group and making the promise ‘We have a Catholic school and we’re going to keep it open.’
“We said, ‘We’re in the position where we can do something.’ We want the people of New Castle to know that God has not forgotten them. He’s blessed people who can help bless them.”
The wife noted that she and her husband understand the importance of a Catholic education, but added that parents having choices regarding their children’s education also is vital.
“So it’s not so much that we are interested in pushing Catholicism, so much as we’re interested in supporting families, supporting children and supporting good values,” she said. “There are children who aren’t going to make it in a public school, no matter how good public school teachers are, and one of our daughters is a public school teacher.
“So we have a great deal of admiration for the public schools and what the public school teachers are trying to do, but that’s not the right fit for every child, and not every parent can afford a choice.”
McCaffrey emphasized, though, that the $100,000 is designated as matching funds, meaning that donations must first come from the community in order for the school to receive the match.
Anyone wanting to donate may send a check payable to Holy Spirit Academy, 910 S. Mercer St., New Castle PA 16101 and write “Matching Donation” on the memo line.
“It’s a huge, huge blessing,” McCaffrey said of the couple’s gift. “I just hope people in the area will be encouraged by it and will lend their support to the school in any way they can, and by enrolling kids, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.