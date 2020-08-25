An Enon Valley area couple in their 70s lost their home when fire swept through it Monday.
North Beaver Township fire chief Paul Henry said flames were visible in the front part of the modular home and were through its roof when firefighters arrived shortly after the 11:09 a.m. call.
The residents, Clarence and Colleen Scott of 941 Moravia Road, were outside on their farm when the fire started. Colleen Scott was taken to a hospital with an unrelated medical issue while firefighters were on scene, Henry said.
“We actually had high wind at that time for about the first half hour,” Henry said, then the weather grew calm. One firefighter was back and forth, hauling water from the station to the burning house.
Henry said the house was gutted but is still standing. He does not know how the fire started, and the state police fire marshal is investigating it.
He said the family had multiple animals on the farm but reported that a cat had not been located. He said he didn’t know if the cat got outside and ran or if it was still in the house.
Mahoning Township police and the volunteer fire departments of Bessemer, Wampum, New Beaver, Enon Valley and Springfield, Ohio provided mutual aid to the North Beaver fire department.
No one was injured as a result of the fire, Henry said.
The fire department contacted the Red Cross to help the couple, and a member of Westfield Church is contacting other churches to help with any needs they might have. They were going to stay with the church member until they could move to a motel room, Henry said.
