A former Detroit man and an East Side woman are in jail after state agents found quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, cash and guns while searching their East Side home.
The state office of the Attorney General, which filed the charges, reported that narcotics agents seized a 176-gram block (more than 1/4 pound) of cocaine from the home of Dennis James Reid, 46, and Elizabeth Grace Basham, 36, both of the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue. As agents served a second search warrant on the couple's rented storage unit on New Butler Road, they also confiscated a box containing 1.5 kilograms (2.2 pounds) of suspected cocaine and more cash, according to a criminal complaint.
Agents from the state attorney general's office and the Lawrence County District Attorney's detective bureau reported in the court papers they also seized an assault rifle, a shotgun, a revolver and quantities of cash and ammunition from the couple's home. The suspected crack cocaine weighs about 12 grams, the suspected crystal meth weighs about two grams and the suspected heroin weighs about 14 grams, the report said. The agents also confiscated gold chains, a Rolex watch, cell phones and other items.
The complaint does not report how much cash was confiscated in the raid.
The complaint states Reid was the target of the investigation and had been under surveillance since March. Around 6:42 p.m. Thursday, investigators saw him arrive at his house driving a black Chevrolet Trailblazer. As they arrived, Reid tried to run but was caught and was in possession of two cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash. Basham greeted the agents at the front door and was detained, the report said. Two other people were in the house at the top of the second floor steps.
The agents reported in the court papers through an active investigation into cocaine trafficking in Lawrence County, they learned Reid reportedly was distributing cocaine and heroin in the New Castle area. He has a felony drug conviction in Michigan from 2002, making it illegal for him to have a firearm. He also has a misdemeanor drug conviction in Lawrence County.
Basham owns the Jackson Avenue residence and five other houses in New Castle, the complaint states. The state Department of Labor and Industry reported Basham had $22,000 in annual income in 2021, and Reid has no reportable income in Pennsylvania, the paperwork states.
A company named Larue Lawn Care LLC filed for incorporation on June 4, 2019, doing business at the Jackson Avenue address. Agents conducting surveillance reported they have never observed Reid doing any type of lawn care or construction, nor are there any work vehicles or equipment or other employees at the address.
The agents learned the Trailblazer belongs to Basham and Reid owns a Chevrolet Suburban, and three classic cars — two Buick Grand Nationals and a red Oldsmobile Sedan. The Oldsmobile was found inside the storage unit, and one of the Grand Nationals was in the couple's garage at their residence, the report states.
The agents allege in the complaint both Reid and Basham know that the properties and vehicles represent proceeds of unlawful activities, and they avoided putting them in Reid's name to try to conceal the proceeds of illegal activity.
The narcotics agents also reported they found drug packaging material in the house and the storage unit.
Reid is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, four counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and one count each of knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal acts, conspiracy to that count, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Basham also is charged with one count of knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal acts, and conspiracy to that count.
If found guilty, their property and all of the confiscated items including the jewelry and cash could be forfeited.
Both were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond each.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
