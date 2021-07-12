New Castle police say they confiscated a loaded gun with no registration record during a traffic stop Friday on Sampson Street.
They charged Jorge Garcia-Suarez, 34, of 1141 Pin Oak Drive, Apt. 1D, and Elizabeth M. Acevedo-Laureano, 25, of 331 Cuba St. in connection with the incident.
According to criminal complaints against each of them, an officer pulled over a silver Honda driven by Garcia-Suarez around 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of George Drive for traffic and vehicle violations. During the traffic stop, the police saw a digital scale with suspected drug residue when Acevedo-Laureano opened the glove compartment, the report said.
The report states that Garcia-Suarez gave police permission to search the car, and the officer found a bag containing a silver Taurus 9-millimeter handgun loaded with a magazine that contained 11 live rounds, and loose, suspected marijuana.
Garcia-Suarez and Acevedo-Laureano each face charges of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garcia-Suarez also is charged with driving without a license, obstructed registration plate, unlawful activity, not driving on the right side of the road and driving on roads laned for traffic.
They were arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on bonds of $25,000 each.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
