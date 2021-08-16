The Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County's 40 Year Jubilee celebration Sept. 7 at The Lake Club in Youngstown.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will include hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner and an awards ceremony. The Gala Event was donated by Dallas M. and Alexis Hartman, and will honor the past 40 years of the shelter’s service to the community, while taking new steps toward the future.
“Alexis and I planned to get married at The Lake Club in September of 2020, but the pandemic caused us to move the date a few times," Hartman, a local attorney, said. "Unfortunately, we were not able to use the Lake Club as originally planned."
The crisis shelter was looking for a place to host its anniversary event, so Hartman and his bride, who were married July 3, decided it was the perfect cause to support. Because they had to reschedule their wedding multiple times during the COVID-19 pandemic, they donated their venue to host the 40-Year Jubilee, which is open to the public.
"We are fortunate to have the Crisis Shelter in our community, and our hope is this event will be the event that sparks another 40 years of protecting victims of domestic and sexual abuse in our community," Hartman said.
“We are eternally grateful to Dallas and Alexis for making this celebration possible," Deborah Hennon, executive director of the crisis shelter, said. "Our agency, as a nonprofit, struggles to find the funds to celebrate the successes over our years. Without their generosity, we would not be able to hold such a wonderful event.”
The 40-Year Jubilee will take place 40 years to the day that the Crisis Shelter served its very first victim of domestic violence. Since that time, the shelter has continued to serve victims of domestic violence and abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking, as well as many other issues.
The Crisis Shelter provides emergency shelter to victims, prevention education, intervention training and public awareness to the unfortunate. Throughout the years, the shelter’s reach has grown to provide service to a larger population with more services.
Anyone who would like to register to attend or to donate to the 40-year event is asked to visit the Crisis Shelter website at www.crisisshelter.org or call (724) 652-9036. The cost is $50 per person. Space is limited.
