By ASSOCIATED PRESS
An East Side woman is wanted and her boyfriend is in jail in connection with a reported case of identity theft.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office has charged Justin Gates, 31, of 206 Pine St., formerly of Ellwood City, and Alyssa Marie Herman, 30, of 621 S. Ray St., in connection with the reported theft from a bank account in another man’s name.
According to a criminal complaint, a man contacted the district attorney’s office in August and reported that his COVID-19 stimulus money had been stolen. He reported that Gates and Herman, Gates’ girlfriend, had used his identification and stolen about $13,000, the report said.
The man said he did not have access to a computer and he had asked Gates and Herman to help him with completing his pandemic unemployment paperwork, the complaint states. He said Herman had filed the paperwork online for him in July and that he asked the couple in August whether they received any notification or status updates. Herman told him that the COVID system was backed up and his money was delayed because so many people were filing for relief, the paperwork said.
A neighbor informed the man on Aug. 10 that he received mail from the postal service in the man’s name about the funds, with the address of 621 Ray St, which was where Gates and Herman were both living, he told investigators.
The man received a fax from a fraud investigator on Aug. 19, disputing unauthorized purchases at a bank. A total of 91 transactions were on the sheet totaling $13,142. The man told the investigators that he never received a bank card and never authorized any of the purchases. He said he discovered that Gates and Herman were associated with the residents and numbers provided to the bank’s cardholder services, the report said.
The police investigated several of the purchases and linked Gates and Herman to the transactions, according to the criminal complaint. The detectives reported that screened conversations Gates had on the jail phones referenced the money and the card that had been stolen from the victim, the report says.
One phone call, on Sept. 11, was when Gates called his mother and said he wanted to testify against Herman for using the credit card, according to the paperwork.
The detective reported in the complaint that Herman was seen in bank photos using the victim’s debit card and withdrawing cash.
Gates is charged with forgery and conspiracy to commit identity theft, theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
Herman is charged with conspiracy to commit identity theft, theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
Gates was arraigned on the charges and a jail bond of $10,000 was set in addition to bonds set for other and prior offenses that are pending in the courts. He is in the Lawrence County jail.
Herman is at large and is wanted on a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.