Two people accused of attacking a shopper in a Dollar General store in Neshannock Township are now facing charges.
Neshannock Township police have charged Dante Blackshear, 24, of 377 Ashberry Lane and Billie Ann Rolle, 33, of 1003 Logan St. in connection with the assault that was reported to the police by store personnel around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at the store at 2004 Wilmington Road and interviewed the victim, who reported that she had been pushing a cart in the store when a man told her that “she better watch how she drives that cart.” He told her that if she hit him with the cart that he would sue her, she told police.
She said she responded that she can push her cart any way she likes, and he told her that he is not afraid to hit a girl, the report said.
She told him that if he hit her, she would call the police.
She told police that as she was walking out of the store, the man ran up to her and punched her in the side of the head and knocked her down, and the woman with him ran over and also punched her in the head several times.
The two accused assailants then jumped into a dark-colored Dodge SUV.
A store customer identified the woman as someone she knew, and told officers that she knew the man’s last name.
The police ran the license plate and learned it belong to Rolle.
The police, in checking with the New Castle police, learned that Blackshear is Rolle’s boyfriend, the court papers state.
Police reported that the store’s surveillance video shows Blackshear and Rolle violently attacking the woman.
The woman went to the hospital a few days later.
She said in a phone conversation Tuesday she was in pain and having dizzy spells, but she waited out of fear of getting the coronavirus at the hospital.
She said that her medical records showed that she suffered a “severe concussion” and a “closed head injury.”
Both Blackshear and Rolle are charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
They will be sent summonses to appear in Central Court for a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing.
