Two Ellwood City parents are wanted by the police after their 6-month-old baby reportedly tested positive for cocaine.
Following a month-long investigation, Ellwood City police filed charges Tuesday against Dylan Jesse Hinchberger, 29, and Kayla Dyanne Lutz, 30, both of Eighth Street, in connection with results of the baby’s test on July 1.
According to a criminal complaints filed against both natural parents, Lawrence County Children and Youth Services took custody of the baby from the couple on July 1 because the child was inside their apartment when the police served a narcotics search warrant there and reportedly confiscated suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
The agency directly took the baby to the UPMC Jameson Hospital for a urinalysis drug screening, which came back positive for cocaine metabolite, the paperwork states.
A report was turned over to ChildLine, which in turn notified the Ellwood City Police Department.
Children and Youth turned the baby over to the custody of foster parents following the hospital test, the report said.
The police also were notified that the infant had tested positive for cocaine metabolites when he was born, the complaint states.
Lutz and Hinchberger face one felony count each of child endangerment.
Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
