An Ellwood City couple are facing charges after authorities seized five live dogs and one dead one from outside of their home.
Andrew Shane Johnson, 32, and Joanne Johnson, 54, both of 412 13th St., Ellwood City, are accused of neglecting the dogs and not providing adequate food, shelter and water to them during freezing winter temperatures in January.
The charges were filed by a Lawrence County district attorney’s office detective, based on a report and photographs submitted by a humane officer who investigated the premises on Jan. 21, according to criminal complaints filed against the Johnsons.
According to the paperwork, the humane officer had gone to the Johnsons’ home around 8 p.m. that day regarding a complaint of several dogs that were tied outside and allegedly neglected.
Andrew Johnson informed the officer that one of the dogs, named Otis, had died the previous day. The officer observed that the temperatures outdoors ranged between 2 and 4 degrees. The dogs had no food, water or shelter and the dog named Otis, a 10-year-old mixed breed dog, was lying dead in a makeshift wooden dog box, the papers show.
Joanne Johnson, who was the owner of the dogs, surrendered them to the humane officer and the dogs were taken to the Lawrence County Humane Society.
The dog that had died underwent a necropsy — a procedure similar to a human autopsy — at Penn State. The exam was conducted on Feb. 1 after the dog had thawed out from the frozen state in which it was found, according to the court papers.
The doctor who conducted the necropsy note that the dog appeared undernourished and lacked veterinary care, and exhibited symptoms of animal neglect, the complaint states.
An internal examination showed a bruise in the dog’s abdomen and very little fat on the animal. Blood clots were present in its abdomen and liver, and a dark coloration in other areas indicated an artifact of freezing, the report said. The cause of death was found to be internal hemorrhaging and tissue breakage and fracture that led to circulatory collapse. Externally, the dog had overgrown nails, muddy collar and ocular discharge and was in an undernourished state, the report said.
The complaint alleges that veterinary care should have been sought to determine the cause of significant weight loss, as an underweight dog would not have been able to maintain body heat outdoors in freezing weather and should not have been kept outside for any length of time, the court papers state, adding, “These findings indicate neglect of the dogs.”
Andrew Johnson is charged with six counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals without vet care.
Joanne Johnson faces six counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals for not providing shelter protection.
They will be sent summonses to appear in court. A preliminary hearing scheduled for all of the charges for Aug. 20 in Lawrence County Central Court.
