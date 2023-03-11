The Lawrence County commissioners are hopeful money they’ve allocated for tourism will bring visitors and dollars back into local communities.
The commissioners Tuesday allocated $100,000 to the Visit Lawrence County campaign of the Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency, for its online 2023 tourism promotion and marketing scheme through social media and other online avenues, Commissioner Morgan Boyd explained.
The funds are from the county’s one-time allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars they received as recovery funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boyd left his employment with the county Friday to accept a state position with the Department of Community and Economic Development. Three ARPA allocations distributed by the commissioners were one of his last efforts in public office.
The county had allocated $85,000 to the tourism agency last year, which it spent on marketing to attract tourists, visitors and out-of-towners, Boyd explained at Tuesday’s meeting. He pointed out the result of its efforts was a 15-percent increase in “stays” — people staying in local hotels and patronizing local restaurants, taking Amish tours and visiting other local venues, from Pittsburgh, Cleveland and the Washington, D.C. metro area to spend their money here.
This year’s promotion will target outdoor amenities in the county, he continued.
“We’ve been graced with a bounty of outdoor amenities across our county,” Boyd said, mentioning McConnell’s Mill State Park, Volant Mills, Mines and Meadows, wine trails, and other locations and events. They’ll be promoting all of the areas to people might want to come here and spend a weekend, he said.
Spielvogel, who sits on the Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency board of directors, commented the funding takes a burden off the agency’s finances, “and they’re not responsible for footing the bill for doing this.
“Again, if there’s a silver lining in COVID, this is it, to have those moneys to serve the public in a variety of ways. They’re very excited about what they do,” she said of the board.
“It was an unexpected gift,” Tourist Promotion Agency Director Janet Falotico commented about the allocation. “We were in the process of trying to do another digital campaign like the one we had done during the pandemic when we had magnificent results.”
The agency’s funding this year allowed it to do three to six months of the campaign, she said, “but this money the commissioners have generously gifted will allow us to do it with a day to day watch to see how it’s performing at its peak.”
She hopes the campaign “will bring people into the county to stay in our hotels, be in our streets when we have events and overall, help the entire community of Lawrence County.”
A lot of the funding goes into the production of premium videos that go across internet and social media sites. The agency also is doing a lead on social media to try to gain more followers so people will stay in touch more often, she said.
Boyd estimated the campaign should reach 1.6 million additional people through social media and other digital platforms.
“The end product is to get people to engage, go to our websites and learn about our community,” Falotico said. “You can’t do a video or a slideshow in a print ad. We need both, but this gives an opportunity to grow our website traffic and it uses trackable media assets. We can see who looking at it, where they’re from. It’s a better way to engage the younger audience, too.”
Vogler touted Falotico and her staff as “ultimate ambassadors for our county. The ultimate goal is to bring people in and experience what we have to offer and open up their wallets and help the economy,” he said.
