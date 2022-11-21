Libraries looking to address literacy rates It’s unclear what long-term effect remote and online learning had on students during the COV…

The National Assessment of Educational Progress issued its nation’s report card in October.

The prognosis? Math and reading assessment scores for students across the country dropped dramatically, likely because of interruptions in learning due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are signs, however, of improvement for Lawrence County schools, based on the results of the 2021-22 assessment scores. For the PSSA, third grade students are tested in English/literature and math/algebra, fourth grade students are tested in English, math and science/biology. Fifth, sixth and seventh grade students are tested in English and math, and eighth grade students are tested in English, math and science.

Eleventh graders take the Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology.

For example, Neshannock High School Principal Luca Passarelli said for his school’s Keystone exams, algebra proficiency scores climbed 12 percentage points, biology increased 19 points and literature increased 14 points, with the PSSA results affected similarly.

“Given the challenges of the past two school years, we have emphasized growth as it affects achievement. We have carefully examined trends and results from the administration of the PSSA, Keystone Exams, Advanced Placement tests, ACT, SAT, and a variety of local assessment measures,” Passarelli said. “In general, the growth from 2020-2021 to 2021-2022 has been statistically significant and has informed many of our instructional decisions.”

For Laurel, proficiency scores for third grade math (79 percent), fourth grade English (71), fourth grade math (76), sixth grade math (54), eighth grade science (78) and AP literature (88) were the best scores in district history.

Future Ready PA compiled assessment scores from the PSSA and Keystone Exams from the 2020-21 school year for every school district in the county and every building as well. More ratings can be found at futurereadypa.org.

Ellwood City Area School District

For Perry Lower Intermediate School (third and fourth grade) the number of students proficient or advanced in English was 52.2 percent, math 25.5 percent and science 76.4 percent.

For Hartman Intermediate (fifth and sixth grade), those numbers are 63.5 percent for English and 24.8 percent for math.

Seventh through 12th graders scores for English/literature was 52.3 percent, math 32.2 percent and science 58.4 percent.

The statewide proficiency or advanced averages for English was 55 percent, 37.3 percent for math, and 63.7 percent for science/biology.

Laurel School District

For Laurel Elementary School, which covers kindergarten through sixth grade, the percentage for English was 64.7percent, math 47.7percent, and science at 83.8percent.

At Laurel Middle School, the percentage for English was 66.4 percent, 31.3 percent for math and science at 52.2 percent.

For Laurel High School, which covers grades nine to 12, the percentage was 70.2 percent for math and 78.8 percent for biology. There were no scores given for literature.

LCCTC

At the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, 10th through 12th graders tested at 31.2 percent for algebra and 43.8 percent for biology. No scores were given for literature.

Mohawk Area

School District

At Mohawk Elementary School, which covers kindergarten through sixth grade, the percentage for English was 62.9 percent, 38.2 percent for math and 77.4 percent for science.

Mohawk Junior High School, which covers seventh and eighth grade, the percentage for English for 64.6 percent, 35.6 percent for math and 60 percent for science.

For Mohawk Senior High School, which covers grades freshman through seniors, the percentage was 63.3 percent for algebra and 90.9 percent for biology. There were no scores given for literature.

Neshannock School District

For Neshannock Memorial Elementary School, which covers kindergarten through sixth grade, the percentage for English was 69.4 percent, 37.5 percent for math and 84.3 percent for science.

For Neshannock Junior-Senior High School, which covers grades seven through 12, the percentage for English/literature was 68 percent, 39.4 percent for math/algebra and 59.7 percent for science/biology.

New Castle Area

School District

At George Washington Intermediate School, which covers third through fifth grade, the percentage for English was 18 percent, 4.8 percent for math and 36.6 percent for science.

For New Castle Junior High School, which covers sixth through eighth grade, the percentage for English was 21.1 percent, 6.3 percent for math and 24.3percent for science.

At the New Castle Senior High School, which covers grades nine to 12, the percentage for literature was 31.3 percent, 47.5 percent for algebra and 70.1 percent for biology.

Shenango Area

School District

For Shenango Elementary School, which covers kindergarten through sixth grade, the percentage for English was 63.3 percent, 38.9 percent for math and 82.7percent for science.

At Shenango High School, seventh graders through seniors had percentages for English/literature of 57.3 percent, 34 percent for math/algebra and 65.3 percent for science/biology.

Union Area

School District

For Union Memorial Elementary School, which covers kindergarten through fifth grade, the percentage for English was 64.5 percent, 47.4 percent for math and 87.8 percent for science.

For Union Area Middle School, which covers sixth through eighth grade, the percentage for English was 56.6 percent, 29.6 percent for math and 53.3 percent for science.

For Union Area High School, which covers grades nine through 12, the percentage was 73.9 percent for algebra and 64.3 percent for biology. There were no scores given for literature.

Wilmington Area

School District

At Wilmington Area Elementary School, which covers kindergarten through fourth grade, the percentage for English was 60.9 percent, 49.6 percent for math and 89.5 percent for science.

For Wilmington Area Middle School, which covers fifth through eighth grade, the percentage for English is 54.4 percent, 27.4 percent for math and 49.1 percent for science.

For Wilmington Area High School, which covers grades nine through 12, the percentage was 77 percent for algebra and 86.4 percent for biology. There were no scores given for literature.

